Leaseholders deserve a better deal. Sadiq Khan is on their side

More than a third of London’s housing stock is owned on a leasehold basis, but too many of these Londoners feel like they’ve bought their home but still don’t properly own it.

The building safety crisis has shone on a fresh light on this power imbalance, with flatowners in buildings across the country expected to find the money to fix defects that they played no part in causing, while having little say over how and when works are done.

Sadiq Khan and I have made clear that we’d like to see a root-and-branch reform of leasehold and a transition to a new system of commonhold, to give owner residents a stronger say in the running of their buildings. This was legislated for 20 years ago, yet it is not even close to becoming established.

While we continue to campaign for the system-wide changes needed, and to press ministers to legislate so that commonhold can replace leasehold, we’re determined to do what we can to give leaseholders in London a better deal.

We’re already taking action: ending ground rents on Greater London Authority (GLA) land and putting in place a new expectation that all shared ownership homes funded through the mayor’s new Affordable Homes Programme come with long-term 990-year leases, removing the need for expensive lease extensions.