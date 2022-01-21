Leaseholders deserve a better deal. Sadiq Khan is on their side

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Sadiq Khan will ask landlords in the capital to sign up to a new charter on service charges. It will impose simple changes that add up to a bold new approach, writes Tom Copley
More than a third of London’s housing stock is owned on a leasehold basis, but too many of these Londoners feel like they’ve bought their home but still don’t properly own it.
The building safety crisis has shone on a fresh light on this power imbalance, with flatowners in buildings across the country expected to find the money to fix defects that they played no part in causing, while having little say over how and when works are done.
Sadiq Khan and I have made clear that we’d like to see a root-and-branch reform of leasehold and a transition to a new system of commonhold, to give owner residents a stronger say in the running of their buildings. This was legislated for 20 years ago, yet it is not even close to becoming established.
While we continue to campaign for the system-wide changes needed, and to press ministers to legislate so that commonhold can replace leasehold, we’re determined to do what we can to give leaseholders in London a better deal.
We’re already taking action: ending ground rents on Greater London Authority (GLA) land and putting in place a new expectation that all shared ownership homes funded through the mayor’s new Affordable Homes Programme come with long-term 990-year leases, removing the need for expensive lease extensions.
But we’re determined to go further in delivering a better deal for leaseholders and driving up standards.
The mayor’s new Service Charges Charter, which we’re announcing today, enshrines the best of what London’s social landlords are already doing and seeks to put transparency and accountability at the heart of the relationship between freeholder and leaseholder.
“By becoming a signatory, providers will show that they’re committed to upholding these vital consumer standards and giving their residents confidence that they’ll be dealt with fairly and transparently”
We’ve worked with leaseholders and with the housing sector to develop the charter, and we want to see it become a benchmark for how leasehold works in London.
All partners building homes for shared ownership in our 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme are expected to sign up, but we’re encouraging everyone directly involved in the development and management of leasehold homes in London to sign up, too.
By becoming a signatory, providers will show that they’re committed to upholding these vital consumer standards and giving their residents confidence that they’ll be dealt with fairly and transparently.
Providing a good service to homeowners is a priority for many of the landlords I talk to. Our charter outlines the principles to put that into practice.
For leaseholders, new common sense consumer rights will help redress the all too common complaint that their freeholder or agent can be unresponsive and unaccountable.
The charter will mean that prior to purchase, new buyers will receive explanatory information in a format which is clear, concise and easy to understand.
Providers will agree to set service charges at a realistic level and review them on a regular basis. If changes to the operation and management of buildings mean changes to service charges, then leaseholders will be consulted.
Providers will supply clear information about the process for leaseholders to complain or formally challenge their service charges, and will agree to swiftly rectify any errors.
These simple changes add up to a bold new approach to treating London’s leaseholders with the respect they deserve. I’d urge everyone involved in the development or management of leasehold homes to read the charter and sign up here.
Tom Copley, deputy mayor for housing
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