She said: “This is a highly emotional time for us as we have lived for a year now with uncertainty and still don’t know where we are going to live as a result of this. It would be nice if the landlord, the Leasehold Support Scheme and the minister Ms James were on the same page to avoid victims of the building safety scandal being given conflicting information.”

A spokesperson for United Welsh said: “The scheme states that if the home is purchased, leaseholders will be able to sell the home and move on, or they may have the option to rent the property back, however, this is not guaranteed.

“United Welsh advised in April that we would purchase the property but that unfortunately we would be unable to offer the option of renting the property back for a number of reasons. We are not able to issue a standard occupation contract (previously known as a tenancy agreement) without receiving permission to sublet from the freeholder.

“Additionally, having a pet in the home would not be an issue for us, but we would need to gain permission from the freeholder to ensure we were not in breach of the lease agreement. This is not the reason we could not rent back this property but was a consideration in our decision.

“Under the new Renting Homes (Wales) Act, before issuing a standard occupation contract we would need to ensure the property is compliant. This would involve conducting a full inventory of the vacant property and completing any necessary work.”

The landlord explained that it is unable to do this due to the leaseholder and her partner still living in the home, but explained that it has agreed to wait until they had confirmation of a new property before it completes the purchase so they would not be without a place to live.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “The Leaseholder Support Scheme is designed to help those in significant financial hardship.

“The scheme offers independent financial advice and, if appropriate, will allow the leaseholder to sell their property and either rent it back or move on. In all cases, any rental arrangements would be subject to individual lease arrangements and circumstances.”