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A leaseholder has learned that the ability to rent her property back under a flagship Welsh government scheme is “not guaranteed” due to a number of existing lease conditions.
The Welsh government launched the scheme in June last year. It will see it fund the purchase of some flats that are embroiled in the building safety crisis, with the homes to then be transferred to housing associations.
The scheme, which was announced by Julie James, Welsh minister for climate change, is being offered to leaseholders who are deemed to be facing significant financial hardship and cannot sell their property because of safety problems.
Eligible leaseholders can choose from a list of independent financial advisors who will provide a valuation at no cost to the leaseholder.
A match will then be made with a housing association to purchase the property, which will then be rented back to the leaseholder, if the leaseholder chooses, or else it will be used to meet the required housing need in that area.
However, the only leaseholder who appears to have agreed to the sale of her flat so far has been told that she is unable to rent the property back from the housing association, United Welsh.
The leaseholder, who wished to remain anonymous, applied for the scheme because of building safety issues with her property at Victoria Wharf in Watkiss Way, Cardiff.
But after agreeing to the sale she was told that she cannot rent the property back from the association because of a clause in the lease agreement that prevents subletting and because she owns a pet.
The social landlord is not the freeholder of the building, and requires permission from the ultimate owner to sublet the property. The freeholder has not been responsive in this case.
The resident maintains that she was told she could bring her dog with her and only found out that this may be an issue later. The housing association said the pet was not the reason the flat could not be let to the leaseholder, but it was a “consideration”.
She also said that the earlier stages in the process, before the point of sale, do not make any mention of how existing lease agreements, or the landlord’s policies, may impact the ability to rent back her home under the scheme.
She said: “This is a highly emotional time for us as we have lived for a year now with uncertainty and still don’t know where we are going to live as a result of this. It would be nice if the landlord, the Leasehold Support Scheme and the minister Ms James were on the same page to avoid victims of the building safety scandal being given conflicting information.”
A spokesperson for United Welsh said: “The scheme states that if the home is purchased, leaseholders will be able to sell the home and move on, or they may have the option to rent the property back, however, this is not guaranteed.
“United Welsh advised in April that we would purchase the property but that unfortunately we would be unable to offer the option of renting the property back for a number of reasons. We are not able to issue a standard occupation contract (previously known as a tenancy agreement) without receiving permission to sublet from the freeholder.
“Additionally, having a pet in the home would not be an issue for us, but we would need to gain permission from the freeholder to ensure we were not in breach of the lease agreement. This is not the reason we could not rent back this property but was a consideration in our decision.
“Under the new Renting Homes (Wales) Act, before issuing a standard occupation contract we would need to ensure the property is compliant. This would involve conducting a full inventory of the vacant property and completing any necessary work.”
The landlord explained that it is unable to do this due to the leaseholder and her partner still living in the home, but explained that it has agreed to wait until they had confirmation of a new property before it completes the purchase so they would not be without a place to live.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “The Leaseholder Support Scheme is designed to help those in significant financial hardship.
“The scheme offers independent financial advice and, if appropriate, will allow the leaseholder to sell their property and either rent it back or move on. In all cases, any rental arrangements would be subject to individual lease arrangements and circumstances.”
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