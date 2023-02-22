Leaseholders to take legal action against multibillion-pound railway pension fund over fire defects

Leaseholders in a block with safety issues owned by the multibillion-pound pension fund for railway workers have filed legal action in a bid to force their freeholder to fix the defects #UKhousing

Residents in the block have been unable to gain a mortgage to sell their properties, meaning they are stuck and cannot move to take new jobs or start a family.

Leaseholders say they are “mystified” by the failure of the fund to pursue developers for remediation costs, after it purchased the freehold to the property in November 2018.

The 94-flat building is one of several affected by the fire safety crisis to be owned by Grey GR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Railpen, the pension scheme for around 500,000 railway workers, with £37bn of invested assets.

The Taper Building in south east London has serious internal compartmentation issues and problems with external cavity barriers which will cost an estimated £10m to fix.

Carlos Vasquez, chair of the Taper Building Residential Leaseholder Association (TBRLA), said: “These are not the actions of a responsible freeholder. After more than two years of attempting to engage constructively with Railpen and its agents, our members are taking this legal action as a last resort to get what they paid for in good faith – the right to live in safe, saleable and mortgageable homes.

“Lots of us need to be able to move on with our lives, whether that’s relocating for a new job or having a family. Despite literally hundreds of emails and dozens of virtual meetings, we remain trapped while Railpen and its agents drag their feet.”

In a filing dated 17 February, the leaseholders seek a remediation order to compel their freeholder to fix the building, one of the first such claims made under legislation introduced last year.

James Sutherland, head of real estate disputes at Burges Salmon, the law firm, has represented TBRLA for the duration of its dealings with Railpen. He said: “It is disappointing that the freeholders have adopted a course of action that commits both parties to a costly and time-consuming legal dispute, rather than working with the leaseholders to remedy the serious safety issues with this building.”

A fire risk assessment using a new government methodology, PAS 9980, is understood to have concluded that risk at the building is “tolerable”, but only if life-safety critical work to fix the compartmentation is completed. This work has not yet been done.

Leaseholders say Railpen has also failed to provide support for them to progress claims under their new-homes warranties, which could provide funding for the remedial works.

The news comes as residents of Cardinal Lofts, another Railpen-owned property in Ipswich, were evacuated because of fire safety concerns.

Speaking at the National Housing Federation’s building safety conference this morning, Lee Rowley, the building safety minister, referred directly to Railpen and Grey GR, saying: “We will continue to pursue them until they do right against their residents.”

The Taper Building was completed in August 2018 by special purpose vehicle Peveril Securities Long Lane Ltd, a joint venture between Peveril Securities and Boultbee LDN.

Peveril Securities, which made a net profit of £11.3m in 2021, is a subsidiary of Bowmer and Kirkland, the developer, and paid a total of £10m in dividends in 2021 and 2020 to its parent company.

Bowmer and Kirkland itself made a net profit of £53.4m in 2021 and £40.9m in 2020. It has declared and paid dividends of more than £48m to members of the Bowmer and Kirkland families in the past two years.

Boultbee LDN is within the group of companies ultimately owned by Steven Boultbee Brooks, one of the UK’s richest men.

The issues at the block came to light after investigations carried out in 2020 following a small fire in one of the flats, which led to the London Fire Brigade serving a deficiency notice.

Tolent, a firm largely based in the North East which recently entered administration, was the contractor on the block.

Situated in Bermondsey, south east London, 35 of the flats at the development are affordable tenures owned by Wandle, the housing association. The rest are private housing.

Spread across two blocks, the building varies in height between four and six floors, with a maximum height of 21.5 metres.