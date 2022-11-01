Lee Rowley retains housing minister role amid DLUHC reshuffle

Mr Rowley and fellow minister Dehenna Davison have been kept in their roles at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) following the appointment of Mr Sunak as prime minister last week.

Two departmental ministers have been moved to other areas of the government.

Andrew Stephenson, whose remit at the DLUHC included social housing, has taken on the role of government whip at the Treasury.

While Paul Scully, who was building safety minister, has been moved to a new role at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.