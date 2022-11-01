Lee Rowley retains housing minister role amid DLUHC reshuffle

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Former construction minister Lee Rowley has held on to the housing minister role amid a department reshuffle following Rishi Sunak’s appointment as prime minister.
Mr Rowley and fellow minister Dehenna Davison have been kept in their roles at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) following the appointment of Mr Sunak as prime minister last week.
Two departmental ministers have been moved to other areas of the government.
Andrew Stephenson, whose remit at the DLUHC included social housing, has taken on the role of government whip at the Treasury.
While Paul Scully, who was building safety minister, has been moved to a new role at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Both only took on the roles at DLUHC just after Liz Truss became prime minister in September.
Mr Rowley is the 13th Conservative minister to hold the housing brief in the past 12 years. He has previous experience with the built environment sector, having held the construction minister role within the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
In terms of new ministers, Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, has been appointed to the department as minister of state – the same level as the recently departed Mr Scully.
Conservative MP for Kensington Felicity Buchan has been appointed as parliamentary under-secretary of state at the department.
Her constituency includes Grenfell Tower and the adjoining Lancaster West Estate.
Ms Buchan famously voted with her party to block a Labour amendment to the Fire Safety Bill which would have seen it put recommendations from the Grenfell Inquiry phase one report into law.
Michael Gove, who was reappointed to the housing secretary role by Mr Sunak after being fired by former prime minister Boris Johnson in July, will ultimately decide which briefs within the department will go to the ministers.
A spokesperson for the DLUHC said: “The portfolios will be announced in due course.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories