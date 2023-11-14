The MP for North East Derbyshire has taken up the position for a second time, after Rachel Maclean became the latest housing minister to lose her job after less than a year in post.

The changes were made as part of a major reshuffle of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet this week.

Mr Rowley will become the 16th housing minister since the Conservatives came to power in 2010, and the 23rd person to have the role since 1997.

He was also the 13th housing minister; his previous stint lasted just 49 days. He was replaced by Lucy Frazer in November last year.