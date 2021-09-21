Leeds-based BME housing association appoints new chief executive

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Leeds-based housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise has appointed Cedric Boston as its new permanent chief executive.
Mr Boston has served as interim chief executive since December last year, replacing Ali Akbor, who was appointed to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel.
Mr Boston was formerly chief executive of Arhag, a London housing association dedicated to improving the life chances of migrants and refugees.
During three decades working in senior social housing roles, Mr Boston was also director of housing services at ALMO Lambeth Living.
Unity was set up in 1987 to meet the housing needs of Black and minority ethnic (BME) people in Leeds.
Shruti Bhargava, chair of Unity, said: “We are delighted to appoint Cedric as chief executive.
“Cedric is committed to Unity, cares deeply about it and what it does for our communities. He also wants the best outcomes for the organisation and its staff.
“Cedric has a compelling vision for Unity, and we are confident in the approach he will take to deliver it.”
Mr Boston said: “As well as supporting Unity through the pandemic, my role over the past nine months has included helping the board to refine its vision and mission, developing a new business corporate plan and leading staff through the initial phases of a change agenda.
“I look forward to building on these achievements and having the opportunity to broaden our external partnership work through building new alliances.
“Everything that Unity does flows from its social purpose, which is focused on fighting inequality and empowering BME people to improve their lives.
“These will be my guiding principles in the years ahead.”
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