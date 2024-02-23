Leeds Council considers removing 18,000 people from social housing waiting list

The cost-saving cut is one option being floated in a consultation on changes to the local authority’s lettings system.

If the most severe proposed cut to the waiting list is chosen, Leeds Council would remove all applicants from its waiting list who are in Band C and Band D. It categorises these people as already “adequately housed”.

The council estimated this would affect around 18,000 people.

There are currently more than 27,000 households on Leeds’ homes register. More than 5,000 are in Band A, the highest priority band. Most Band A applicants wait over two years to be offered a home by the council.

Most applicants are in Band C and have “little or no chance of being offered a home”, according to the council.