Leeds housing estate achieves top energy efficiency rating after £9m retrofit

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A housing estate in north-west Leeds has achieved the UK’s top energy efficiency rating after undergoing a £9m retrofit project.
The Holtdale estate in Holt Park saw 190 homes refurbished and fitted with low-carbon technology to slash carbon emissions and reduce bills.
The whole-house retrofit has improved the flats’ Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) to Band A – a level achieved by just 0.2% of homes in England.
The project was funded by Leeds City Council, which owns 150 of the flats, and a £4.18m grant from the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).
The SHDF was introduced to improve the energy performance of social rented homes.
According to energy and regeneration specialist Equans, despite recent price rises, residents of the properties can expect their bills to be cut by up to 70% – saving them as much as £1,600 per year.
The efficiency levels have been achieved through installation of new windows, doors and insulation alongside ‘warm roofs’ to keep the homes warmer for longer and reducing the energy needed to heat them.
The scheme also replaced the estate’s carbon-intensive gas boilers with air source heat pumps controlled by smart thermostats. The top-floor flats have newly fitted solar panels, allowing residents to generate their own free electricity.
James Rogers, director of communities, housing and environment at Leeds City Council, said: “It is fantastic news that we have completed this project, which supports our ambition to deliver a range of significant environmental improvements for people living in 190 flats on the Holtdale estate.
“This will not only help us reduce carbon emissions and make the 190 homes on the Holtdale estate more energy-efficient, it will also play a huge role in helping to cut energy costs for people in these homes by up to 70%. We know that unfortunately too many people suffer from fuel poverty in Leeds and it’s work like this that will help cut those costs and make real positive impact to people’s lives.”
Steve Batty, director of sustainability at Equans, added: “This project has been vital in demonstrating what can be done to decarbonise the UK’s housing stock. It has really led the way when it comes to meeting the government’s goals to upgrade fuel-poor, inefficient homes.
“At a time when many are worried about recent energy price hikes, we’re proud to be able to use our expertise to demonstrate how a ‘whole-house’ approach to retrofitting homes can deliver outstanding results.”
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