Leeds housing estate achieves top energy efficiency rating after £9m retrofit

The Holtdale estate in Holt Park saw 190 homes refurbished and fitted with low-carbon technology to slash carbon emissions and reduce bills.

The whole-house retrofit has improved the flats’ Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) to Band A – a level achieved by just 0.2% of homes in England.

The project was funded by Leeds City Council, which owns 150 of the flats, and a £4.18m grant from the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).