Leeds residents to be rehoused from six tower blocks set for demolition

Leeds City Council said refurbishing the tower blocks in Seacroft, Moortown and Armley was “financially unviable”, meaning the tenants of the 345 occupied flats across the blocks would be moved out.

The affected blocks are Bailey and Brooklands Towers, Ramshead Heights, Leafield Towers, Raynville Court and Raynville Grange.

The buildings have been in use since 1960 and 1961, and have “exceeded their original design life, are in poor condition, and have significant investment needs”.

The process of moving out and rehousing the hundreds of tenants will cost £5.27m, and those impacted will be given ‘Band A’ priority on their housing applications.