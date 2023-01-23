Left-behind places need a new approach, not more money

To make a longer-term, sustainable difference to so-called ‘left-behind’ places, the focus must shift from alleviation to prevention, argues Charlotte Carpenter #UKhousing

These communities, coined as ‘left behind’ by the UK government, have become associated with certain parts of the UK, such as the North East, where Karbon Homes operates.

Some areas prosper, with great transport links, thriving local economies and strong community services. Others are suffering as a result of structural decline, a lack of connectivity, limited social infrastructure and years of missing out on their fair share of investment. For people there, opportunities are out of reach and the cycle of poverty leaves them trapped.

Take two districts in Newcastle upon Tyne as an example, just a 20-minute walk from one another. The average life expectancy of a male living in Gosforth is 83 years old; in Byker it’s 71. In Gosforth only 4.9% of children live in relative poverty, but in Byker that figure is significantly higher, at 47.5%.

Everyone deserves the chance to reach their potential. But where someone lives has a big impact on whether they get that chance.

However, every part of the country has places that struggle with these long-standing and deep-rooted problems, from small urban communities to coastal towns and rural villages.

The problem of left-behind places is nothing new, but well-intentioned policies implemented to tackle them simply haven’t worked to address the problem of inequality at its roots. Instead, attention has turned to alleviating the problems, with short-term relief packages to help those in need.

Alleviating poverty and supporting people in crisis is vital work, but ultimately it’s just painting over the cracks. While there will always be a place for alleviation, to make a longer-term, sustainable difference to these places, focus must shift to prevention.

“We’re well positioned to help get to the root of the challenges faced and create sturdy, sustainable places where people can break the cycle for good”

We have many asks for the government on this, including subsidising public transport provision in left-behind places, reforming tax and benefit policy, and drawing more public and private investment into regeneration.

But as a sector I believe we’re well placed to invest in prevention.

We’re anchor institutions with strong links into these communities and a good understanding of what life is like there. We’re well positioned to help get to the root of the challenges faced and create sturdy, sustainable places where people can break the cycle for good.

Karbon has just launched its Fair Foundations report, a blueprint for how we intend to work differently in our left-behind communities.

It covers how we can look beyond our homes and the wraparound services we provide in those places, and concentrate on embedding ourselves in the way places work, helping to improve them for people living there and leaving a lasting impact on communities.