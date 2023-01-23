Left-behind places need a new approach, not more money

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
To make a longer-term, sustainable difference to so-called ‘left-behind’ places, the focus must shift from alleviation to prevention, argues Charlotte Carpenter
Everyone deserves the chance to reach their potential. But where someone lives has a big impact on whether they get that chance.
Take two districts in Newcastle upon Tyne as an example, just a 20-minute walk from one another. The average life expectancy of a male living in Gosforth is 83 years old; in Byker it’s 71. In Gosforth only 4.9% of children live in relative poverty, but in Byker that figure is significantly higher, at 47.5%.
Some areas prosper, with great transport links, thriving local economies and strong community services. Others are suffering as a result of structural decline, a lack of connectivity, limited social infrastructure and years of missing out on their fair share of investment. For people there, opportunities are out of reach and the cycle of poverty leaves them trapped.
These communities, coined as ‘left behind’ by the UK government, have become associated with certain parts of the UK, such as the North East, where Karbon Homes operates.
However, every part of the country has places that struggle with these long-standing and deep-rooted problems, from small urban communities to coastal towns and rural villages.
The problem of left-behind places is nothing new, but well-intentioned policies implemented to tackle them simply haven’t worked to address the problem of inequality at its roots. Instead, attention has turned to alleviating the problems, with short-term relief packages to help those in need.
Alleviating poverty and supporting people in crisis is vital work, but ultimately it’s just painting over the cracks. While there will always be a place for alleviation, to make a longer-term, sustainable difference to these places, focus must shift to prevention.
“We’re well positioned to help get to the root of the challenges faced and create sturdy, sustainable places where people can break the cycle for good”
We have many asks for the government on this, including subsidising public transport provision in left-behind places, reforming tax and benefit policy, and drawing more public and private investment into regeneration.
But as a sector I believe we’re well placed to invest in prevention.
We’re anchor institutions with strong links into these communities and a good understanding of what life is like there. We’re well positioned to help get to the root of the challenges faced and create sturdy, sustainable places where people can break the cycle for good.
Karbon has just launched its Fair Foundations report, a blueprint for how we intend to work differently in our left-behind communities.
It covers how we can look beyond our homes and the wraparound services we provide in those places, and concentrate on embedding ourselves in the way places work, helping to improve them for people living there and leaving a lasting impact on communities.
Our refreshed approach to placeshaping and evaluating our interventions and investments is based on the concept of the foundational economy. In a nutshell, we’re looking past the numbers on wages and GDP that are normally used to determine economic development. Instead, we’re setting new goals based on measures that really matter, such as household residual income.
We’re also focusing on what needs to be done to improve the pride and liveability of an area, including the availability and accessibility of essential goods and services that people need for everyday life. For example, we’re thinking about how we might work with others to revitalise local high streets in some areas.
“Creating focused coalitions with one another and other anchor institutions, where resources and expertise are pooled, will help kick-start that virtuous circle of change”
Interventions that improve the foundational economy help create a thriving, virtuous circle of gains.
As well as guiding our new approach to place, the report is a request for help, support and partnership. We’re asking others in the sector to join us in considering their impact in their local areas and to share ideas and experiences with us.
This isn’t something we each have to tackle alone. Creating focused coalitions with one another and other anchor institutions, where resources and expertise are pooled, will help kick-start that virtuous circle of change.
The current economic climate we’re all facing is tough. While you may think your finances are needed elsewhere, this isn’t about spending more money – it’s about refocusing it on initiatives that have the most impact.
People in left-behind places deserve fair foundations for life. Let’s build a movement to make that possible.
Charlotte Carpenter, executive director of growth and business development, Karbon Homes
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories