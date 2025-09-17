Legacy issues with reinforced concrete frame buildings push Barratt Redrow safety spend above £1bn

The issues were found following Barratt’s merger with Redrow which resulted in a full review of the latter’s reinforced concrete frame portfolio.

Its annual update to the stock market reported that existing provisions relating to building safety were £886.4m, with the reinforced concrete frame buildings adding £187.4m.

The figure marks a sharp increase on the previously reported figure earlier this year of £248m.

The group’s investigations identified that remediation works may be required at up to four Redrow developments in London.