Legacy issues with reinforced concrete frame buildings push Barratt Redrow safety spend above £1bn

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Barratt Redrow’s building safety provision has topped £1bn during the last financial year due to issues found with reinforced concrete frame buildings.
The issues were found following Barratt’s merger with Redrow which resulted in a full review of the latter’s reinforced concrete frame portfolio.
Its annual update to the stock market reported that existing provisions relating to building safety were £886.4m, with the reinforced concrete frame buildings adding £187.4m.
The figure marks a sharp increase on the previously reported figure earlier this year of £248m.
The group’s investigations identified that remediation works may be required at up to four Redrow developments in London.
The portfolio of reinforced concrete frame buildings, across both Barratt and historical Redrow developments, totalled 165 buildings.
Of these, 75 have been identified as not requiring remediation, 17 have had remediation works completed, 22 are currently under review, and 51 have had remediation issues identified and are at various stages in the remediation process.
During 2024-25, the firm spent £100.6m on the remediation of legacy properties involving both cladding and reinforced concrete frame remediation works.
The group also posted a pre-tax profit of £273.7m for the year to 29 June 2025 on revenue of £5.6bn.
On delivery, the group completed 16,565 homes, including completions from Redrow since the acquisition in August 2024. This was slightly lower than the guided volume range.
David Thomas, Barratt Redrow’s chief executive, said: “We delivered a solid financial performance in FY25, whilst making good progress against our strategic priorities.
“Despite continued challenges around mortgage affordability and cost of living pressures, reduced volatility in mortgage rates, a broadening range of mortgage products available, easing inflation trends and a more balanced economic backdrop supported demand in FY25, as reflected in our solid reservation rates.
“The Redrow acquisition, completed in August 2024, was a transformative milestone – bringing a complementary premium brand, high-quality land assets and significant opportunities to unlock both cost and revenue synergies.
“The acquisition strengthens our market position and underpins our confidence in delivering our medium-term target of 22,000 total home completions per year. Together, we are uniquely placed to drive growth, enhance shareholder value and continue to deliver the homes the UK needs.”
The group is not the only one facing huge bills to address building safety issues. Build-to-rent landlord Get Living reported a £153m annual loss in July after it set aside £411m to fix fire safety issues at its homes in London’s Olympic Park.
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