Legal & General doubles Affordable Housing Fund with £120m from pension scheme

Legal & General has more than doubled the size of its Affordable Housing Fund in two weeks with a £120m investment from a large pension scheme #UKhousing

L&G and GMPF have a long partnership. Most recently, they invested together in life sciences developer Bruntwood SciTech.

As of 5 August, the fund now stands at total contributions of £280m, according to L&G. As well as the £120m from GMPF, internal clients have provided an additional £35m.

The second big contribution to the group’s Affordable Housing Fund comes from the Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF), the UK’s largest local government pension scheme. It follows July’s £125m investment from Access Pool , a group of 11 local authority pension schemes with assets totalling £40bn.

The fund will initially finance projects totalling 750 new affordable homes in areas from West Sussex to Cornwall, where they will be let at 30% to 50% of market rent or sold under shared ownership.

The fund’s pipeline consists of new build housing, 95% of which has an Energy Performance Certificate of Band B or higher.

L&G will operate a direct leasing model for “greater control” and better customer service and to reduce counter-party risk, and will be managed by L&G’s asset management arm.

The firm expects to raise “significantly” more money by the end of the year, to fund more housing. It added that GMPF’s investment means there will be a number of projects in the North.

Gerald Cooney, chair of GMPF, said: “I know the depth of the housing crisis in which we find ourselves as a nation.

“We see it as we place record numbers of homeless children in temporary accommodation, as we grapple with waiting lists for social housing getting longer and longer, and younger residents are priced out of homeownership.”