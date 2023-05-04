In an unscheduled announcement today, the insurance giant said it had “not been able to secure the necessary scale of pipeline to make the current model work”.

The news is potentially a significant blow for the UK’s fledgling modular homes sector, with L&G one of the highest-profile names in the space.

It comes after the collapse last year of House by Urban Splash – a joint venture between Manchester developer Urban Splash, Japan’s Sekisui House and Homes England.