Legal Aid Agency hit by cyberattack with ‘significant amount’ of personal data exposed

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The government agency which provides legal aid in England and Wales has been hit by a major cyberattack, with hackers accessing a “significant amount” of personal data, including criminal records.
In a statement today, the Legal Aid Agency said it believed the group responsible had downloaded data from those who had applied for legal aid through its digital service since 2010.
The hackers claimed they had accessed 2.1 million pieces of data, Inside Housing understands.
Jane Harbottle, chief executive of the agency, said: “I understand this news will be shocking and upsetting for people and I am extremely sorry this has happened.”
The agency’s digital online service has been taken down as a result of the attack.
Among its work, the Legal Aid Agency provides legal aid for housing issues, including for people at risk of homelessness.
The agency said it first became aware of the cyberattack on 23 April.
However, last Friday (16 May) it found the attack was “more extensive than originally understood” and said the group behind it had “accessed a large amount of information relating to legal aid applicants”.
The data may have included applicants’ contact details and addresses, dates of birth, national ID numbers, criminal history and employment status, the agency said. Financial data such as contribution amounts, debts and payments may also have been accessed, it added.
For those potentially affected, the agency added: “We would urge all members of the public who have applied for legal aid in this time period to take steps to safeguard themselves.
“We would recommend you are alert for any suspicious activity, such as unknown messages or phone calls, and to be extra vigilant to update any potentially exposed passwords.
“If you are in doubt about anyone you are communicating with online or over the phone, you should verify their identity independently before providing any information to them.”
Ms Harbottle added: “We have put in place the necessary contingency plans to ensure those most in need of legal support and advice can continue to access the help they need during this time.
“I am incredibly grateful to legal aid providers for their patience and cooperation at a deeply challenging time. We will provide further updates shortly.”
The agency said it was working closely with the National Crime Agency and National Cyber Security Centre, and had informed the Information Commissioner.
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