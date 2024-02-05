Even cases that are within scope are subject to heavy oversight by the Legal Aid Agency, bringing with it a large administrative burden. Legal Action Group says the agency has a “culture of refusal”, meaning solicitors spend many unpaid hours submitting paperwork and appealing decisions from the agency. The Legal Aid Agency did not respond to our request for comment.

Access problems

Organisations such as CLP and Lawstop survive, Ms Bennett explains, by hiring bright, young people looking for experience, and quickly training them up in how to run a case quickly and efficiently. But, she says, this strategy is “not really out of choice” but because, at the salaries they can offer, they struggle to recruit people who are already qualified. “The solicitors aren’t there.”

But such a heavy workload, which is both intellectually and emotionally demanding, takes its toll on those delivering it. The long hours and low pay see aspiring legal aid lawyers pushed to leave the workforce. Ms Kilbane says that last year, CLP lost three of its newly trained solicitors to jobs that were better paid.

Rita Rasheed, a housing caseworker at Southwark Law Centre, who is working to qualify as a solicitor, is one of the young people facing this choice. “I do want to stay in housing, but I’m also aware of the salaries in this field and if I ever want to buy a house or have children, then I don’t think a housing legal aid salary is going to be enough for it.”

Ms Rasheed jokes that a former colleague who now works for a council has gone to “the dark side”, but in reality she says she doesn’t blame him. “He can clock out at 5pm, he’s just bought a property, he’s got a child on the way… maybe I would do the same.”

Many young law students do not consider going into legal aid, she says, meaning the profession is dominated by those from wealthy backgrounds. In fact, many universities do not even teach about legal aid any more, making it all the easier to demolish it.

So even now if there was an injection of cash, there are not the people to deliver it. Last year, the Legal Aid Agency tendered for a new, non-means-tested housing advice service, which should be cause to celebrate, but parts of the country – including Liverpool, Teesside and Wigan – did not get any good tenders. Inside Housing asked the agency for more detail, but it did not respond.

When legal aid is this hard to access, says Ms James of Legal Action Group, it has a knock-on effect on the community. “There are parts of the country where the slum landlords and the decisions on homelessness just do not get challenged because there are no lawyers to do it,” she says. “And when anyone there has got a housing problem, they don’t ever think about contacting a lawyer because there just aren’t any.”

And if they do eventually seek legal advice, it is not until it is far more severe.

“Because people can’t get that early advice, these problems escalate, and people don’t get help until they’re in a terribly desperate situation,” says Dr Daniel Newman, author and academic at Cardiff University. “That means people go through a whole load of unnecessary suffering.”

What started out as a fairly minor benefits issue has now become major arrears and an eviction case. A simple case of damp and mould has spiralled into a devastating health risk. Legal aid lawyers directly link the cutting of the sector to cases such as Awaab Ishak, and the lack of knowledge many housing associations have about the condition of their stock.

“It might be short-term annoying to have a lawyer bother you about a small issue, but then you get it dealt with,” Mr Newman says. “But it’s got to the point when housing associations themselves don’t know about the problems, and that’s disastrous. We know it kills.”

Of course, the simple answer is to increase the funding for legal aid and make it easier to access. Uprating legal aid rates in line with inflation and decreasing the administrative burden on law firms to access it would help in the recruitment and retention of legal aid solicitors.

But, Ms James says, the damage is so far gone that a wider-reaching approach is needed to truly meet the needs of the housing sector. She would see provision regionalised, and rather than the legal aid agency, just “fully fund law centres to provide a holistic service”. This would allow law centres to address people’s entire problem, to make sure they get the best outcome.

Housing associations, Ms James says, could play a powerful role in advocating to policymakers for the importance of legal aid as part of the social housing ecosystem to policymakers. They could also collaborate with law centres to help their tenants access legal aid, and see it as a service that is their right.

Update: at 4.00pm, 06.02.2024

This article was corrected as it previously incorrectly stated that legal aid firms cross-subsidised their housing work using the damages paid by landlords from disrepair cases, when in fact firms used costs recovered from disrepair cases.