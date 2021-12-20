Legal duty to be placed on Scottish social landlords to prevent homelessness under new proposals

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Social landlords in Scotland are to be given a legally binding duty to mitigate the risk of tenants losing their homes under new wide-ranging Scottish government proposals aimed at preventing homelessness.
In a consultation published yesterday, the Scottish government outlined a number of new laws that it said “would represent the biggest change to Scotland’s homelessness legislation in almost a decade”.
At the heart of the proposals is the introduction of a new legal duty on public bodies, including health and social care services, children’s services and the police, to ‘ask and act’ to prevent homelessness.
For social landlords, the proposals suggested they must “take relevant reasonable steps to mitigate” the risk of homelessness when such a risk is identified, for example due to rent arrears or domestic abuse.
According to the document, “reasonable” steps would include housing management practices to sustain tenancies, engaging with the tenant to address behaviour and establishing protocols to identify circumstances such as domestic abuse at an early stage.
Meanwhile, if the landlord “considers the risk of homelessness for a tenant to require assistance beyond their powers”, they should notify the council “as early as possible that there is a risk of homelessness”.
The government has also suggested that duties placed on private landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic to engage with tenants before seeking eviction should be made permanent.
The new proposals are based on recommendations from an expert group convened by homelessness charity Crisis at the request of the Scottish government.
Jon Sparkes, chief executive at Crisis, said the charity “strongly supports” the plans.
“Everyone has a role to play in preventing homelessness, and by introducing new duties requiring public services to ask about someone’s housing situation and offer them the help they need, we can build a truly world-leading system of homelessness prevention,” he said.
Other proposals include an extended prevention duty to be placed on local authorities, which would see councils legally bound to assist anyone threatened with homelessness within the next six months.
Councils are currently only bound to intervene when a person is likely to become homeless within two months.
It is also being proposed that the Scottish Housing Regulator should report annually on the experiences of households facing homelessness and the threat of homelessness as it does currently for social tenants.
Scottish social justice secretary Shona Robison said: “We know that the best way to end homelessness is to prevent it from happening in the first place. These new proposals build on the strong housing rights that already exist in Scotland for people who become homeless. Early action should be a shared public responsibility, giving people facing homelessness more choice and control over where they live.”
The consultation, which closes at the end of March next year, is being run jointly with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).
Kelly Parry, spokesperson for community well-being at COSLA, said: “People have a right to a place they can call home. Rough sleeping and sofa-surfing is something we have always worked to eliminate. We welcome the proposal that the duty to end homelessness will be shared with other public bodies and look forward to being closely engaged in the consultation with other partners.”
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