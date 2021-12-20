Legal duty to be placed on Scottish social landlords to prevent homelessness under new proposals

In a consultation published yesterday, the Scottish government outlined a number of new laws that it said “would represent the biggest change to Scotland’s homelessness legislation in almost a decade”.

At the heart of the proposals is the introduction of a new legal duty on public bodies, including health and social care services, children’s services and the police, to ‘ask and act’ to prevent homelessness.

For social landlords, the proposals suggested they must “take relevant reasonable steps to mitigate” the risk of homelessness when such a risk is identified, for example due to rent arrears or domestic abuse.

According to the document, “reasonable” steps would include housing management practices to sustain tenancies, engaging with the tenant to address behaviour and establishing protocols to identify circumstances such as domestic abuse at an early stage.