Legislation required to ensure social landlords recognise resident groups, say tenant bodies

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The Better Social Housing Review must be backed by legislation which requires social landlords to recognise and listen to tenant voices, groups representing tenants have said.
The Better Social Housing Review, a report commissioned jointly by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), set out seven recommendations for the sector to improve services for residents.
It was written in the aftermath of a series of stories, led by ITV News, into disrepair and serious problems in some social homes.
The report followed the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak in Rochdale, which found his fatal respiratory condition was caused by severe damp and mould in his housing association home.
But groups representing residents told Inside Housing they wanted to see landlords legally required to resource and support tenant and resident associations (TRAs).
Liam Kelly, a Guinness Trust tenant and a London Tenants Federation (LFT) trustee, said: “I believe there has hardly ever been, and can only be, meaningful constructive dialogue between landlord and tenants when it’s a statutory/regulatory requirement.
“The NHF and other groups like [the] CIH and TPAS can only recommend voluntary codes of good practic, with no recourse or penalty for failure.
“If government is serious about avoiding another Grenfell or Rochdale, they need to empower tenants in a manner recommended by [Labour MP] Clive Betts in the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee report by amending the Tenant Involvement and Empowerment [Standard] to require social landlords to support and resource TRAs.
“Clearly there may be some areas where tenants are happy with services and may not want to engage, but it should not remain the landlord’s prerogative to determine what constitutes genuine consultation.”
The Social Housing Action Campaign (SHAC), a tenants group aligned with Unite the Union, said the recommendations in the report were “welcome”, but “far stronger legislation to protect tenants and residents” is needed.
A spokesperson for SHAC said the report “places the onus on housing associations to implement the measures and perform better”.
“Our experience at SHAC demonstrates that housing associations cannot be relied on to govern in the interests of tenants and residents, when the drive towards commercialisation prioritises satisfying investors instead.
“What we need is far stronger legislation to protect tenants and residents, more powers for the regulatory bodies and courts, and legal aid to provide justice for those who receive a poor service,” the group said.
The panel made seven recommendations focused on improving services for tenants. They were:
The sector broadly welcomed and agreed with the recommendations.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “We fully support stronger regulation protecting tenants’ and residents’ rights, and we have been working closely with the government on the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill and the various consumer regulations and tenant satisfaction measures being introduced.
“However, housing associations are committed to going further and acting now, and not simply waiting for legislation to come into effect.
“This is why we commissioned the Better Social Housing Review, which is an independent assessment of actions housing associations can take to tackle quality issues in their homes.
“We are currently developing an action plan in consultation with our members, setting out how each recommendation will be implemented, which we will publish this spring.”
James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the CIH, said the panel provided a “really clear set of recommendations” for the sector.
“The challenge now is to turn them into action,” he said.
“Having commissioned the review, the CIH and NHF are now working with housing providers, tenants and other partners to discuss and agree next steps.
“These will be framed by the proactive regulatory framework that goes live from next year, as well as the new Tenant Satisfaction Measures,” he said.
Mr Prestwich added that “at the heart” of the recommendations and the new regulatory regime is a renewed focus on tenant voice and scrutiny.
“[The] CIH is committed to helping ensure this is honoured,” he said.
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