Legislation required to ensure social landlords recognise resident groups, say tenant bodies

The Better Social Housing Review must be backed by legislation which requires social landlords to recognise and listen to tenant voices, say tenant bodies #UKhousing

But groups representing residents told Inside Housing they wanted to see landlords legally required to resource and support tenant and resident associations (TRAs).

The report followed the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak in Rochdale, which found his fatal respiratory condition was caused by severe damp and mould in his housing association home.

It was written in the aftermath of a series of stories, led by ITV News, into disrepair and serious problems in some social homes.

The Better Social Housing Review, a report commissioned jointly by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), set out seven recommendations for the sector to improve services for residents.

Liam Kelly, a Guinness Trust tenant and a London Tenants Federation (LFT) trustee, said: “I believe there has hardly ever been, and can only be, meaningful constructive dialogue between landlord and tenants when it’s a statutory/regulatory requirement.

“The NHF and other groups like [the] CIH and TPAS can only recommend voluntary codes of good practic, with no recourse or penalty for failure.

“If government is serious about avoiding another Grenfell or Rochdale, they need to empower tenants in a manner recommended by [Labour MP] Clive Betts in the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee report by amending the Tenant Involvement and Empowerment [Standard] to require social landlords to support and resource TRAs.

“Clearly there may be some areas where tenants are happy with services and may not want to engage, but it should not remain the landlord’s prerogative to determine what constitutes genuine consultation.”

The Social Housing Action Campaign (SHAC), a tenants group aligned with Unite the Union, said the recommendations in the report were “welcome”, but “far stronger legislation to protect tenants and residents” is needed.

A spokesperson for SHAC said the report “places the onus on housing associations to implement the measures and perform better”.

“Our experience at SHAC demonstrates that housing associations cannot be relied on to govern in the interests of tenants and residents, when the drive towards commercialisation prioritises satisfying investors instead.

“What we need is far stronger legislation to protect tenants and residents, more powers for the regulatory bodies and courts, and legal aid to provide justice for those who receive a poor service,” the group said.

The panel made seven recommendations focused on improving services for tenants. They were:

Every housing association, and the sector as a whole, should refocus on its core purpose and deliver against it

Housing associations should work together to conduct and publish a thorough audit of all social housing in England

Housing associations should partner with tenants, contractors and frontline staff to develop and apply new standards defining what an excellent maintenance and repairs process looks like

The CIH should promote the traditional housing officer role as a supported and valued employment opportunity, with a CIH recognised programme of training and continuing development

Housing associations should work with all tenants to ensure that they have a voice and influence at every level of decision-making across the organisation, through both voluntary and paid roles

Housing associations should develop a proactive local community presence through community hubs which foster greater multi-agency working

Housing associations should support tenants and frontline staff to undertake an annual review of the progress each organisation is making in implementing this review’s recommendations

The sector broadly welcomed and agreed with the recommendations.