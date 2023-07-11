Lender backs Manchester build-to-rent scheme with £50m loan

A lender has provided £50m towards the development of a 237-unit private rented scheme in central Manchester #UKhousing

The build-to-rent development will comprise of 77 one-bedroom flats, 149 two-bedroom flats and 11 three-bedroom flats. Construction has started and is expected to be completed in early 2026.

Puma Property Finance has backed McGoff Group’s Downtown Victoria North scheme on Rochdale Road, close to Ancoats and the Northern Quarter.

Downtown Asset Management will maintain ownership and manage rental lettings for the development.

McGoff is developing the scheme in a joint venture with Housing Growth Partnership, a social impact investment fund backed by Homes England and Lloyds Banking Group.

The development will be Puma’s eighth with the McGoff Group and the debt facility will be the lender’s largest to date.

Alongside the development loan, Puma is providing a stabilising facility to support the bringing of the asset to maturity post-completion.