Lender backs Manchester build-to-rent scheme with £50m loan

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A lender has provided £50m towards the development of a 237-unit private rented scheme in central Manchester.
Puma Property Finance has backed McGoff Group’s Downtown Victoria North scheme on Rochdale Road, close to Ancoats and the Northern Quarter.
The build-to-rent development will comprise of 77 one-bedroom flats, 149 two-bedroom flats and 11 three-bedroom flats. Construction has started and is expected to be completed in early 2026.
Downtown Asset Management will maintain ownership and manage rental lettings for the development.
McGoff is developing the scheme in a joint venture with Housing Growth Partnership, a social impact investment fund backed by Homes England and Lloyds Banking Group.
The development will be Puma’s eighth with the McGoff Group and the debt facility will be the lender’s largest to date.
Alongside the development loan, Puma is providing a stabilising facility to support the bringing of the asset to maturity post-completion.
Tony Throp, director at Puma Property Finance, said: “The imbalance between supply and demand in the UK rental market is well known, with many people having to push back homeownership aspirations because of higher interest rates and unaffordable property prices, and private landlords also leaving the market.
“Meanwhile renters are desiring higher standards of living than previously. The build-to-rent sector therefore has a critical role to play in bridging this gap.”
Chris McGoff, director at the McGoff Group, said: “The Puma team demonstrated great flexibility in a tight timeline to deliver this deal, and we look forward to continuing to work with them throughout this development and in the future.”
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