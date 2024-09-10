Lenders set to launch government-backed retrofit fund

The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC) and Lloyds Banking Group have revealed that they are working to launch a financial debt guarantee for housing providers to access funding for retrofit projects.

“We’re very close to announcing the retrofit scheme, which will be partly backed by the UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB),” said David Cleary, managing director and head of housing for commercial banking at Lloyds.

“It will enable a much lower cost of finance to go into the sector on an unsecured basis, only for retrofit purposes,” Mr Cleary told delegates at the Housing Community Summit in Liverpool.