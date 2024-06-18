Lendlease gets planning go-ahead for 3,000-home scheme in Birmingham

Plans for a 3,000-home mixed-use scheme in Birmingham city centre, being led by Lendlease, have been approved #UKhousing

Last month, Lendlease revealed it was stepping back from UK construction work as part of a major restructure.

Lendlease, the giant Australian construction firm and developer, is delivering the 17 hectare project in a joint venture with Birmingham Council to regenerate the city’s former wholesale markets.

Last week, Birmingham City Council’s planning committee signed off proposals for the £1.9bn project known as Smithfield Birmingham.

However, reports suggested the firm will remain committed to it current UK projects.

Lendlease has said it will look for investors for its UK construction projects that would previously been funded with its own money.

The Smithfield project will include 3,079 flats, with around 40% for rent, according to Lendlease’s website.

On the affordable element, the “blended amount” for the full and outline scheme is 10.87%, according to Birmingham Council’s report on the application.

Of the affordable proportion, 80% is proposed to be intermediate or affordable home ownership options, which will break down as a quarter shared ownership, a quarter discount market sales, while the remaining half will be agreed at each phase, according to the report.

The other 20% will be affordable rent and social rent.

However, the report added this could be “uplifted” to 20% with grant funding from West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

A section 106 agreement will mean Lendlease will have to show how it has engaged with WMCA to "maximise the level of affordable housing".