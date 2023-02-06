Lengthy strike action kicks off at North West landlord over asbestos safety fears

Unite the Union said more than 100 of its members who work in repairs and maintenance for the Wirral-based landlord have walked out after talks broke down.

Magenta, which manages around 13,000 homes, said it is “deeply saddened” by the strike and that all tenants’ emergency and urgent repair requests will be dealt with.

It added that it has been in consultation with the union over the policy for more than two years and said its guidance is in line with “industry best practice”.