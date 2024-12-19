Less than 10% of England’s green belt is expected to be used for building homes under new grey belt rules, the housing minister has said #UKhousing

“I’m confident that we will see green belt released through grey belt in single digits, if you like, in terms of a total proportion of the green belt,” he said. “We’re not talking about 40, 50, 60% of the green belt being released.”

Matthew Pennycook told the House of Lords Built Environment Committee yesterday (18 December) that the government’s new grey belt classification would release “a modest amount of land that does make a difference” for housebuilding.

The government’s revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), published last week, sets out a new definition of grey belt.

The new classification is defined as green belt land which does not strongly contribute to three purposes: to check sprawl of built-up areas; to prevent neighbouring towns merging into one another; and to preserve the setting and character of historic towns.

Mr Pennycook told peers: “We knew that if we were going to significantly increase housebuilding rates, that we needed to release more land, and do so more strategically.

“[But] we recognise the public value provided by the green belt, and therefore any development on land released from it should be subject to enhanced tests.”

He was speaking at the committee’s final evidence session as part of its inquiry into the grey belt and its potential impact on housebuilding.

Asked for the government’s estimate of the scale of development that will be enabled through release of the grey belt, the minister pointed to independent studies by planning consultancies Lichfields and LandTech that said 15% and 9% of England’s total green belt could be released respectively.

However, Mr Pennycook continued: “On top of that, do those parcels of land meet the requirements of the NPPF in terms of sustainability, and does it meet our golden rules?”

“Modest is still impactful, even if we’re not talking about a significant quantum of the green belt as a whole,” he added.