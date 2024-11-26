Less than half of shared owners satisfied with overall service, first-year TSM results show

Survey methods

The regulator found “substantial” consistency in the survey collection methods used by landlords.

While landlords typically use more than one collection method in order to reach a range of tenants, the majority (65%) used telephone surveys as their predominant collection method. Predominate means that more than 50% of surveys were collected using that method.

For the TSMs, landlords have flexibility with the collection methods they use for surveying, such as phone, in person and online. They are required to use methods that address barriers to participation and consider other factors such as response rate, the profile of their tenants and the representativeness of responses.

Certain collection methods are known to achieve better results.

According to the regulator, the “evidence suggests a significant impact of survey collection method on the satisfaction score”, including in collection methods where staff and contractors ask tenants the questions and report their response.

The RSH explained: “For example, while telephone surveys had an average satisfaction of 70%, average scores for internet surveys (58%) were significantly lower, and for face-to-face surveys significantly higher (75%).

“The regulator considers that the predominant survey collection method is fundamental context to assessing each landlord’s satisfaction scores – this is especially the case for landlords using a predominant survey collection method that diverges from that commonly used by other landlords.”

One of the issues the regulator encountered when reviewing TSM data returns was a “lack of transparency over the survey collection method in the summary of approaches published by some landlords”.

“While the landlord-level data published by the regulator sets out survey collection method, it is important that landlords also set this out clearly alongside their own published results,” the report said.

The regulator added that all landlords are required to set out their survey collection method along with a rationale for the method(s) chosen, “particularly” where landlords have used a predominant survey collection method that “diverges from that commonly used” by others.

Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said landlords should “already be reflecting” on their results and “using them to improve their services”.

She added: “The TSMs are one piece of intelligence that we use to build an overall picture of a landlord’s performance, as part of our new proactive regulation of the consumer standards.

“We are rolling out our new approach through planned inspections, investigations and scrutinising a range of information from landlords. Through our work, we are continuing to drive landlords to improve tenants’ homes and services.”

The regulator said it is following up with landlords whose results indicate they are outliers, including on health and safety indicators.

It is also engaging with landlords whose TSMs are inaccurate and have not been collected in the right way.