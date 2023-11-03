Less than half of starts under London mayor’s AHP have been completed since 2015

Of the 116,782 starts under the AHP 2016-23, 55,027 homes were completed, the London Assembly annual Affordable Housing Monitor report showed.

The report did not offer a reason for the slow rate of completions, but of late it has come amid soaring construction material costs and labour shortages since Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

The housing monitor report, published yesterday, said that London mayor Sadiq Khan “does not have a target” for when the remaining 61,755 homes will be completed.

However, the report quoted Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, who said the “vast majority” are forecast to complete by 2029.