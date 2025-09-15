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Less than half of Welsh social housing tenants think rent is affordable, survey finds

News15.09.25by Ellie Brown

Just 42% of social housing tenants in Wales consider their rent to be affordable, according to the latest annual survey by TPAS Cymru.

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Social housing in Wales
More than 550 Welsh social housing tenants were surveyed (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHLess than half of Welsh social housing tenants think rent is affordable, survey finds #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHJust 42% of social housing tenants in Wales consider their rent to be affordable, according to the latest annual survey by TPAS Cymru #UKhousing

This is a marked drop on the past two years as 62% of tenants in 2024 and 78% in 2023 told the resident support group that they felt their rent was affordable.

Respondents to the survey described being forced to choose between heating and eating, cutting back on essentials, or falling into debt.

David Wilton, chief executive of TPAS Cymru, said the findings are “sobering”.

He added: “Behind every statistic is a tenant worrying about how to make ends meet.”

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Mr Wilton pointed out that the survey data comes ahead of the Welsh government’s plans to bring in a new rent and service charge standard later this year.

He said: “TPAS Cymru said it was vital that tenant voices were central to that process. With a new rent and service charge Standard on the horizon, now is the chance to reset.”

It is the fourth year that the organisation has carried out research into tenants’ views of rent and affordability, known as Tenant Pulse on Rent.

For this year’s survey, the group polled 554 tenants from different regions of Wales. Two-thirds of respondents were from housing associations and 30% rented their homes from a local authority or council.

Tenants in the under-30 age group were worst affected, with nearly two-thirds saying their rent is unaffordable.

More than half of the poll respondents (55%) said they wanted a lower rent rise than the standard Consumer Price Index+1% increase model and two-thirds backed the ministerial cap limiting steep rent hikes during periods of high inflation. 

A majority of tenants (93%) called on the Welsh government to define what ‘affordable rent’ really is.

In response to the survey, Rhea Stevens, director of external affairs at Community Housing Cymru, a membership group for Welsh housing associations, said: “It echoes what housing associations know from their own engagement with tenants – that the cost of living crisis has not abated for so many.

“Setting affordable rent is at the heart of housing associations’ mission as not-for-profit organisations to provide quality homes and alleviate poverty.

“It carefully balances affordability for individual tenants with investing in the high-quality homes and core services that they rely on. This targeted approach meant that 47% froze or reduced some rents last year.

“During 2025-26, housing associations will provide access to approximately £1.235m through their hardship funds. These are a critical safety net for tenants facing acute financial distress.

“Alongside the support available from social landlords it is vital that the Welsh government protects investment in the Discretionary Assistance Fund, which has been a lifeline for those struggling through the cost of living criticism, in the upcoming Budget.

“If you are a housing association tenant and are struggling with any financial issues, please contact your landlord as soon as possible. They have specialist teams in place to help you.”

The Welsh government said: “Rent levels have a direct impact on tenants’ well-being, and we remain committed to ensuring that social housing rents, including service charges, are transparent and affordable for existing and future tenants.

“Affordability is at the heart of our social rent policy and we are working to develop a robust affordability framework for social housing through meaningful engagement with a wide range of stakeholders, including social landlords, tenant organisations, social housing tenants and other partners.

“TPAS Cymru’s latest Tenant Pulse on Rent offers valuable insight into the experiences and priorities of social housing tenants across Wales.”

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