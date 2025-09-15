Just 42% of social housing tenants in Wales consider their rent to be affordable, according to the latest annual survey by TPAS Cymru #UKhousing

Less than half of Welsh social housing tenants think rent is affordable, survey finds #UKhousing

He added: “Behind every statistic is a tenant worrying about how to make ends meet.”

David Wilton, chief executive of TPAS Cymru, said the findings are “sobering”.

Respondents to the survey described being forced to choose between heating and eating, cutting back on essentials, or falling into debt.

This is a marked drop on the past two years as 62% of tenants in 2024 and 78% in 2023 told the resident support group that they felt their rent was affordable.

Mr Wilton pointed out that the survey data comes ahead of the Welsh government’s plans to bring in a new rent and service charge standard later this year.

He said: “TPAS Cymru said it was vital that tenant voices were central to that process. With a new rent and service charge Standard on the horizon, now is the chance to reset.”

It is the fourth year that the organisation has carried out research into tenants’ views of rent and affordability, known as Tenant Pulse on Rent.

For this year’s survey, the group polled 554 tenants from different regions of Wales. Two-thirds of respondents were from housing associations and 30% rented their homes from a local authority or council.

Tenants in the under-30 age group were worst affected, with nearly two-thirds saying their rent is unaffordable.

More than half of the poll respondents (55%) said they wanted a lower rent rise than the standard Consumer Price Index+1% increase model and two-thirds backed the ministerial cap limiting steep rent hikes during periods of high inflation.

A majority of tenants (93%) called on the Welsh government to define what ‘affordable rent’ really is.