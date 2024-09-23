Lessons from Grenfell: we must tackle social housing stigma if we are going to change the culture forever

The current UK government has now clearly recognised the importance of tackling social housing stigma. In the debate in the house, the prime minister stated that regulations alone are not sufficient to tackle social housing stigma, and that there is a need for a significant cultural change.

He was responding to Florence Eshalomi MP (now the chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee) who raised the issue of social housing stigma, possibly for the first time in a debate in the house. The deputy prime minister went on to stress the importance of tackling social housing stigma in interviews the day after the debate.