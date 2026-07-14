Lessons from the ombudsman: Are you ready for the expansion of Awaab’s Law?

This is not an isolated case. A major concern is inaction after material changes are reported. These changes could result from the condition of the property, the household’s circumstances, or both. It requires confidence and agility in triage. In another case, a child with breathing difficulties was hospitalised, but the landlord did not reprioritise it. A particular challenge is reports that did not come through the call centre, but from a contractor or health professional. These reports risk being missed.

We are seeing the law applied early or not at all. We are not seeing Awaab’s Law considered when cases escalate to later stages of the landlord’s process, either when reviewed by a senior manager or another team, such as complaints. This raises questions about oversight. Complaints teams should be confident activating Awaab’s Law if they have concerns, but must ensure they don’t overlook key information.

Emergency or significant hazards can lack clarity, with confusion between the terms. Damp and mould can often be referred to as an emergency, even though it may be significant, and emergencies involving other hazards may not be handled under the law. This underscores the importance of robust triage.

“What does this say about preparing for phase 2? The complexity will be less about individual hazards and more about a combination of them”

Paradoxically, effectively triaging cases and surveying homes within the prescribed timescales do not guarantee the remaining prescribed requirements are met. We can still see drift, even after the risk assessment has established a significant hazard. This includes no written summary being issued, delays to works and no temporary measures as a result. Why? There isn’t a clear explanation in several cases, because the records are so poor. This suggests data and information relating to Awaab’s Law could be an area that an internal audit could test.

Some landlords will cite access as a barrier. This is likely to be true in some cases, but it can be supported by very limited evidence. One landlord told me that it can be hard to complete repairs after an initial mould wash, because the visible risk has gone. This is an interesting point. How could this risk be mitigated, for example through changes to communication or work schedules? In some cases there will be dependencies on third parties, pointing to potential issues around reporting and oversight.

We see the domino effect in some cases, where if one thing does not happen to plan, events spiral. But why is the case then not resolved until we intervene? This drift has sometimes occurred where the written summary has not been issued. In at least one case, the landlord decided it didn’t need to produce a summary, when it did and could have avoided mistakes later if it had. Its absence is frequently a symptom of wider shortcomings in knowledge and information management. The summaries are surely an area for closer quality control.

We expected to see more of a couple of things that we haven’t. One is temporary accommodation. We have only just started to see cases where moves should have been considered. Given the tension between mitigation risk and costs, we will see more, and landlords could be too slow or cautious here. The other is landlords discontinuing cases under Awaab’s Law.

So, what does this say about preparing for phase 2? The complexity will be less about individual hazards and more about a combination of them. Being on top of components reaching the end of their life and assessing hazards during voids period are key, as is gaining assurance on non-Awaab’s Law workloads. There must be a risk that if everyone is following the ball on the pitch, something untoward is happening out of sight.

Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman