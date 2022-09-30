Lessons from the Surfside, Miami disaster

Building checks

His firm, Pistorino & Alam Consulting, has been checking hundreds of buildings in the wake of the Champlain Towers South collapse for similar issues.

“We have buildings right on the beach along the coast, and they are old buildings, but they are doing fine because they are regularly maintained,” he says.

“Often these are buildings such as hotels, which owners want to look nice for customers.”

Condominium blocks are often owned piecemeal by their residents, which can make dealing with necessary planned maintenance difficult.

It was partly this theory that meant after the Surfside disaster, Florida brought in a new Condominium Act, mandating structural inspections for condominium and co-operative buildings that are three storeys or more in height, as well as more regular inspections for buildings within three miles of the coast.

“While original design flaws alone were unlikely to have initiated the collapse that happened 40 years after construction, engineers consulted by the Herald said the deficiencies, in combination with concrete deterioration, could have been the difference between a single floor caving in and the kind of progressive collapse that killed 98 people”

It also contains a requirement for funding to be reserved for the surveys, as well as any associated maintenance.

Such surveys might have identified problems with the building’s structure that could have existed for many years, a report in the Miami Herald claimed last year, based on interviews with engineers and construction experts.

According to the report, the initial plans for the building, drawn up by a firm called Breiterman, Jurado and Associates that no longer exists, specified structural columns that were too narrow to accommodate enough rebar, or reinforcing steel.

This meant that contractors had to choose between cramming extra steel into a too-small column – which can create air pockets that accelerate corrosion – or inadequately attaching floor slabs to their supports, the report found.

The Miami Herald reported: “While original design flaws alone were unlikely to have initiated the collapse that happened 40 years after construction, engineers consulted by the Herald said the deficiencies, in combination with concrete deterioration, could have been the difference between a single floor caving in and the kind of progressive collapse that killed 98 people.”

Building codes have become much more stringent in the past four decades, requiring stronger steel reinforcement and concrete less susceptible to salt water intrusion, meaning newer buildings are unlikely to have these issues. But the implication is that many thousands of older buildings in Miami and across the world could still be at risk.

“If you look at any of our buildings along the South Coast of England, for example, in Brighton or Bournemouth, you find those that are right on the coast have a terrible problem of corrosion where you’ve got fixings”

In the UK, the British building and engineering world was shocked at the scale and speed of the collapse, says Gary Strong, global building standards director at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

“Everybody has been really keen to find out more about why it happened because it was so catastrophic in terms of the progressive collapse.”

Various committees he sits on have debated the issue, trying to work out whether there needs to be a change in existing legislation in the UK, he explains.

But he thinks that the chances of a similar event occurring in the UK are limited by the house-buying system.

“I think we’re fairly sophisticated, particularly for residential buildings, in the sense that there’s always a mortgage valuation going through somewhere, so a surveyor is going to look at buildings and they are trained to look for things like cracks.”