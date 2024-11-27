Let social landlords charge higher rents on ‘zero bills’ homes, house builder says

Social landlords should be allowed to charge higher rents on homes that guarantee zero energy bills, a house builder has said #UKhousing

He said that the additional costs for delivering ‘zero bills’ homes are reducing but are currently estimated at £8,000 to £15,000 per home, depending on its size. Batteries are likely to need replacement every 12 to 15 years at a current cost of £6,000.

Mr Boughton has written to energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh and chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, calling for councils and housing associations to be able to keep a portion of the energy savings from green homes.

Rob Boughton, founder and chief executive of Thakeham, told Inside Housing that social and affordable rent caps were deterring councils and housing associations from building homes with sustainable technology like solar panels, batteries and insulation.

“With the standard social rent and affordable rent caps in place, it is not possible to recover these extra costs, and this creates a significant barrier for housing association and council adoption of the zero-bills approach,” he said.

Even with higher rents, Mr Boughton suggested, social tenants would “still be better off” as energy bills are typically £100 to £250 a month. “This flexibility would allow housing associations and councils to build zero-bills homes as standard and shield residents from rising energy costs,” he added.

West Sussex-based Thakeham struck a deal with Octopus Energy in September to deliver a ‘zero-bills’ tariff on all its new developments. Octopus Energy aims to create 100,000 zero-bills homes by 2030.

“We’ve got the ability to deliver net-zero homes. Why aren’t we?” Mr Boughton asked. “Let’s make this work for the affordable sector. Let’s give them a bit of [energy savings] back, so they can have it as rent, and they can do it across all new homes they’re delivering.

“If we do that at scale, it brings the cost down of every battery and every solar panel and every air source heat pump.”

Mr Boughton also said it was “slightly frustrating” that reports suggest a new Future Homes Standard will not kick in until 2027. “A lot of actors look to the legislation to tell them what to do,” he said.