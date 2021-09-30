Let’s get behind the Kerslake recommendations

Homelessness wrecks lives and places a huge burden and cost on our health and other services. It is not just a housing problem, it is a whole-system problem for our society, but housing providers have a major part to play if we are to get people off the streets and supported into permanent accommodation.

The Kerslake Commission report on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping was published last week. It is a comprehensive analysis of what needs doing to end rough sleeping based on learning the lessons from the successful Everyone In programme in 2020. It is a call to arms for the government, local authorities, health organisations, homelessness organisations and housing associations.

Lord Kerslake, ably supported by St Mungo’s, has done a great job in pulling all sectors together to construct a coherent, unified case for action and a roadmap to ending rough sleeping.

I would urge board members and senior staff of housing associations to make time to read the report and consider what more they can do to house and support homeless people and to implement the report’s recommendations.