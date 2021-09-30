Let’s get behind the Kerslake recommendations

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David Bogle urges the housing sector to read the Kerslake Report, and consider how changes in our organisations can help address homelessness
Homelessness wrecks lives and places a huge burden and cost on our health and other services. It is not just a housing problem, it is a whole-system problem for our society, but housing providers have a major part to play if we are to get people off the streets and supported into permanent accommodation.
The Kerslake Commission report on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping was published last week. It is a comprehensive analysis of what needs doing to end rough sleeping based on learning the lessons from the successful Everyone In programme in 2020. It is a call to arms for the government, local authorities, health organisations, homelessness organisations and housing associations.
Lord Kerslake, ably supported by St Mungo’s, has done a great job in pulling all sectors together to construct a coherent, unified case for action and a roadmap to ending rough sleeping.
I would urge board members and senior staff of housing associations to make time to read the report and consider what more they can do to house and support homeless people and to implement the report’s recommendations.
Homes for Cathy can help! We are a group of more than 100 housing and homelessness organisations. We were very pleased to be invited to sit on the Kerslake Commission, to gather views from our members and to make recommendations for the final report.
“We are campaigning for the monitoring of homelessness activity among housing associations to be part of the role of the Regulator of Social Housing”
By joining Homes for Cathy, housing associations and other organisations working with homeless people can access our workshop and seminars online and our website. Our work is built around our nine aspirational Homes for Cathy commitments which act as a framework for organisational action and review.
Currently, we are campaigning for the monitoring of homelessness activity among housing associations to be part of the role of the Regulator of Social Housing. This is one of the recommendations in the Kerslake report, replicating what happens in Scotland. It would evidence what housing associations are already doing on homelessness, encourage more activity in that area and help to answer those who criticise housing associations for abandoning their social purpose.
Experience has shown that for some members being part of Homes for Cathy can be influential in promoting themselves to partner organisations including local authorities.
As the Kerslake Report emphasises, only by collaborating can we make real progress. To quote the report: “Housing associations have a social responsibility and an important role to play in the provision of secure and safe accommodation and support for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.”
Let’s work together to show what the sector can do.
David Bogle, chief executive, Hightown Housing Association; and chair, Homes for Cathy
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