Let’s make a new generation proud to say they are Made in Social Housing

The lack of social housing means that people are pushed out of their communities or into an ever-inflating private rented sector, which has doubled in size in the past 20 years.

The result? A shameful 145,800 children are growing up homeless, never really knowing a life outside a cramped hostel or shoddy B&B. Meanwhile, 1.3 million households are trapped on the social housing waiting list, languishing for years because there’s so little social housing to move into.

The harsh truths of not having a secure home are clear, but it’s not often that people talk about what having one can do.

“Our housing system is on its knees, with homelessness at a record high, evictions rocketing and private rents out of control, but there is a simple solution and it’s the only one that works”

That’s why Shelter has launched the Made in Social Housing campaign. It celebrates social housing and all the good that comes with it, by shining a light on the positive impact it has had on the lives of people who grew up in it, and on society.

Our housing system is on its knees, with homelessness at a record high, evictions rocketing and private rents out of control, but there is a simple solution and it’s the only one that works. Better news yet, it is well within reach. A safe and secure social home will give people a place to thrive – improving their health and access to work and education.

With a general election on the horizon, all political parties can and must commit to building a new generation of genuinely affordable social homes: 90,000 a year over 10 years is the only way to end the housing emergency for good.

We’ve done it before and we can do it again. We need to build good social homes again, so a new generation can be proud to say: we are Made in Social Housing.