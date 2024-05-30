Let’s make a new generation proud to say they are Made in Social Housing

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Let’s not only talk about the negatives of not having a secure home, but also the positives of having one, writes Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter
Social housing was and is a place to flourish. Families are formed here, lives take root and communities are built. With a solid foundation, people can afford to make long-term plans.
From musicians such as Suggs from Madness, to actors like Naomie Harris, to Shelter’s own director of equity, inclusion and culture, people raised in social homes are able to succeed not in spite of where they grew up, but because of what it afforded them.
Looking beyond the fact that building 90,000 social homes a year would add over £50bn to the economy – paying for themselves within just three years – social housing gives people stability, security and is a much more sustainable alternative to private renting.
Our new analysis of the government’s own data shows that social rents are 64% more affordable than private rents, with social tenants in England having to pay on average £828 less per month in rent. If more social housing was available, it would save renters thousands of pounds and stop the government shelling out billions on temporary accommodation each year.
Not only that, it would allow people to stay in their communities. Our new research shows that, without their social home, 70% of social tenants could not afford to live in their local area. It also speaks to the benefits that living in social housing has on a person’s life, including raising children, with 69% of parents saying that social housing had given their children a stable home.
“Our new research shows that, without their social home, 70% of social tenants could not afford to live in their local area”
Social housing is not a new concept. In the 1960s and 1970s, social housing was an accepted norm and building was widespread – at our peak we were building up to 200,000 social homes a year.
But in the past few decades, the government has allowed the rate of social housebuilding to drop off a cliff, while sales and demolition have shot up. Now we’re barely delivering 10,000 a year. In 1969, we built more social homes than we have in the past 12 years combined.
The lack of social housing means that people are pushed out of their communities or into an ever-inflating private rented sector, which has doubled in size in the past 20 years.
The result? A shameful 145,800 children are growing up homeless, never really knowing a life outside a cramped hostel or shoddy B&B. Meanwhile, 1.3 million households are trapped on the social housing waiting list, languishing for years because there’s so little social housing to move into.
The harsh truths of not having a secure home are clear, but it’s not often that people talk about what having one can do.
“Our housing system is on its knees, with homelessness at a record high, evictions rocketing and private rents out of control, but there is a simple solution and it’s the only one that works”
That’s why Shelter has launched the Made in Social Housing campaign. It celebrates social housing and all the good that comes with it, by shining a light on the positive impact it has had on the lives of people who grew up in it, and on society.
Our housing system is on its knees, with homelessness at a record high, evictions rocketing and private rents out of control, but there is a simple solution and it’s the only one that works. Better news yet, it is well within reach. A safe and secure social home will give people a place to thrive – improving their health and access to work and education.
With a general election on the horizon, all political parties can and must commit to building a new generation of genuinely affordable social homes: 90,000 a year over 10 years is the only way to end the housing emergency for good.
We’ve done it before and we can do it again. We need to build good social homes again, so a new generation can be proud to say: we are Made in Social Housing.
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