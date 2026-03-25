Let’s reduce fuel poverty by guaranteeing warm homes

Every winter, the same calls come in. Damp and mould. Homes that won’t warm up. Residents having to make a horrible choice between heating and eating. And at the centre of it all: homes that are simply too cold to be safe.

Now, through the Warm Rents programme, the Healthy Homes Hub is providing a chance for housing providers to make cold homes a thing of the past.

Everyone in the sector understands the consequences. Cold homes contribute to respiratory illness, worsen existing health conditions and create the damp and mould problems that housing providers are now, rightly, under pressure to address.

With the regulator increasingly focused on proactive approaches and the government committed to warmer homes, the question is no longer whether the sector needs to act, but how.