Let’s take a leaf out of Gordon Brown’s book and take rent-setting out of the hands of politicians

There are two quite big problems with this. First, there is a narrow issue around classification of the sector for accounting purposes. Put simply, the greater the level of government control, the more chance there is that the Office for National Statistics will classify housing associations as public sector bodies, adding the small matter of £100bn to public sector borrowing figures. This government has been there before, thanks to the Right to Buy, and wisely decided to back off. However, it is not at all clear that it has learned its lesson. It seems to me that the latest legislative changes mean that the issue is now, once again, finely balanced.

The second and bigger problem is precisely the one Mr Brown was talking about in 1997. If the politicians are in charge, they will make short-term choices that are driven by political benefits. The evidence that this risk has crystallised is wide-ranging. For example, the government has broken its own commitments on rent increases in five out of the past seven years, despite an acute and growing shortage of affordable housing. The current ‘commitment’ ends in 2025, but the government has not yet got round to consulting on an alternative.

“It will be Mr Gove and his successors, not the ‘independent’ regulator, who get to call the shots on standards concerning the quality of housing stock, resident involvement and even how providers train their staff”

Underlying rent policy is also a mess, thanks to a series of incoherent policy initiatives also authored by politicians. There is no plan on how to get to zero carbon or how the necessary work will be funded. There is not even clarity on the standards that will need to be obtained by 2030. Inevitably this is having precisely the effect that Mr Brown was worried about. Investors are increasingly anxious about uncertainty over rents and the commercial risks providers have taken to try to generate more reliable income. Providers are similarly concerned and are pulling in their horns. The net result is more expensive debt and less investment in new and existing stock – exactly the opposite of what is needed.

There is no chance of this government changing its mind in the year or so it has left in office. But a new Labour government would be well advised to look at creating a genuinely independent social housing regulator. The issues are not easy (particularly on rents and therefore housing benefit), but it will be much harder to deliver the step change in investment that is desperately needed unless the next Labour government follows in the footsteps of Mr Brown: by getting out of the way.