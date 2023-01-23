Letting housing benefit take the strain: how renters were priced out

The impact has been felt across the income distribution. The next graph shows the change in the distribution of the three subsidies for renters in each income decile as a share of their market rent (see figure 13 below).

Elimination of subsidies

The elimination of subsidies for the richest households thanks to the end of rent controls and richer council tenants exercising the right to buy is striking; but the impact on lower income levels is just as stark.

As the authors point out: “A reduction in the subsidy received by the second income decile from 86% to 70% of the market rent represents a doubling in the housing costs they must pay out of their own pocket. This explains why housing has become significantly less affordable for lower-income groups over the past 40 years.”

Two conclusions flow from all of this. The first is that the squeeze on housing subsidies fully explains the deterioration in affordability for renters over the past 40 years and “that the crisis of housing affordability is one of redistribution, not a lack of anything”.

That’s important because it contradicts the case put forward by successive governments that an inadequate rate of new housing supply is to blame for pushing up the cost of housing.

If that will be controversial for those wedded to supply-side solutions, it was always unlikely that supply would increase by enough to materially improve affordability on its own.

Bear in mind too that the government has all but abandoned its target of 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s in response to the Tory backbench rebellion on planning, and that house builders are already scaling back in response to the housing market slowdown.

The second conclusion flows directly from the first: if the fall in subsidies is to blame then “there is no credible route to significantly improving affordability that does not involve rebuilding some of these support systems”.

So what is the best mix for housing subsidy? The report rejects fresh rent controls since they would recreate many of the problems they caused (such as reduced private rental supply and quality), but argue strongly for more social housing and more generous housing benefit.

And it argues that tenure stability, work incentives, tenant choice and taxpayer cost should be considered in subsidy design. For lower-income families with children and many disabled people and pensioners, for example, stability is key and social housing most appropriate.

Our current system does not remotely deliver that. Figure 17 below shows the changing tenure of the lower-income half of households since 1979.