Membership bodies in Wales have welcomed the government’s new Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS), but have concerns about the timescale to deliver the plans, and the levels of funding #UKhousing

All habitable rooms, staircases and landings located within a home should have suitable floor coverings at the change of tenancy, alongside improving issues such as damp and mould, broadband access and building safety.

As well as focusing on affordable heat and decarbonisation, the standard also looks to improve the comfort of homes, including up-to-date kitchens and bathrooms, and general well-being.

However, the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru (CIH Cymru) has warned that the funding landscape appeared to be at odds with the ambitious timescale for delivery.

The Welsh government announced earlier this week that the new WHQS would replace the existing standard to “better reflect changes in the way people live, work and feel about their homes”.

Climate change minister Julie James announced an additional “£22.5m across this year and next” as part of the plans. This is on top of the money still available through the Welsh government’s Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP).

The total ORP funding made available to landlords to date is around £270m.

The government said it had also allocated £70m to landlords this financial year on a formula funding basis, and there is a commitment for a further £70m next year.

In its response to the announcement, CIH Cymru highlighted the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales’s Homes Fit for the Future: The Retrofit Challenge.

The report compiled by the New Economics Foundation found a £2.7bn funding gap in the amount needed to retrofit social housing, and a £3.9bn gap to retrofit homes in fuel poverty in Wales.

It says the total investment needed over the next decade to retrofit social housing stock in Wales is £5.52bn, with around £1.7bn of that to come from the Welsh government and the rest from Westminster.

The government in Wales said it was aware of the estimated figures contained in this report.

Matt Dicks, director of CIH Cymru, said: “Whilst the sector is committed to working in partnership with the Welsh government, lenders and other stakeholders to find innovative ways to draw in the investment required to make this shared ambition a reality, meeting the WHQS 2023 standards will be challenging for the housing sector in Wales.