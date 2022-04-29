Lewisham Homes ‘uncomfortable’ with 20% ethnicity pay gap

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Lewisham Homes is “uncomfortable” with its ethnicity pay gap after revealing a discrepancy of 20% between its white staff and those from ethnic minority backgrounds, its chief executive said.
Speaking at the National Federation of ALMOs (NFA) conference on Thursday, Margaret Dodwell, chief executive of Lewisham Homes, said that while there is not much of a gender pay gap at the organisation, the ethnicity pay gap is “in excess” of 20%.
Ms Dodwell made the comments as part of a presentation on the work of the organisation to improve equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).
“Our ethnicity pay gap is in excess of 20% and that is something that we’re uncomfortable with.”
She said Lewisham Homes has been “quite open” about the gap and is committed to closing it, but it will not be easy and could “take a long time”.
“We need to really challenge ourselves.”
In the 2011 Census, 46% of Lewisham residents were from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic background.
“I think it’s right that [Lewisham Homes] is representative of where we work,” Ms Dodwell said.
Lewisham Homes, which manages 19,000 homes on behalf of Lewisham Council, launched a new equality, diversity and inclusion strategy in 2020. Its aim is to ensure services, policies and procedures avoid disadvantaging residents, customers and employees on the basis of the characteristics defined in the Equality Act.
“We decided to have a new strategy for a variety of reasons,” Ms Dodwell said, including health inequalities, the pandemic “shining a light” on inequalities, and the murder of George Floyd by police in America.
“It’s not just about staff. It’s not just about residents. It’s about everything.
“So the strategy has included residents and staff,” Ms Dodwell said.
Sejal Gillam, head of people at Lewisham Homes, and Ainsley Forbes, who chairs the board, joined Ms Dodwell during the representation.
Mr Forbes said an EDI policy needs to be “owned and prioritised”.
Ms Gillam said the organisation is focusing on “meaningful engagement” with staff, creating an inclusive working group, strengthening its health and well-being offer, and launching an ‘agile’ working policy that allows flexibility.
It is also planning to launch a mentoring scheme for Black, Asian and minority ethnic staff.
“In terms of what is coming up, we are going to be addressing the ethnicity pay gap and strengthening what we have already done,” she said.
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