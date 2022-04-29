Lewisham Homes ‘uncomfortable’ with 20% ethnicity pay gap

Speaking at the National Federation of ALMOs (NFA) conference on Thursday, Margaret Dodwell, chief executive of Lewisham Homes, said that while there is not much of a gender pay gap at the organisation, the ethnicity pay gap is “in excess” of 20%.

Ms Dodwell made the comments as part of a presentation on the work of the organisation to improve equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

“Our ethnicity pay gap is in excess of 20% and that is something that we’re uncomfortable with.”

She said Lewisham Homes has been “quite open” about the gap and is committed to closing it, but it will not be easy and could “take a long time”.

“We need to really challenge ourselves.”