LFB commissioner describes use of racist language by firefighters

The commissioner of the London Fire Brigade today described hearing a colleague use racist language to describe Somali people as he was questioned about problems of discrimination within the brigade at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry #UKhousing

Mr Roe said that when he was a firefighter he attended a “small but challenging” fire in Kings Cross that involved the Somali community.

Richard Millett, lead counsel to the inquiry, questioned Mr Roe about the article, asking for “concrete examples of the kinds of behaviour you yourself have seen which still persist”.

In March Mr Roe gave an interview to The Guardian in which he said the brigade needed to face up to racism and misogyny within the organisation. He said he feared his mixed-race daughter might not be treated with “dignity and respect” at some fire stations.

He was the most senior incident commander during the Grenfell Tower fire on 14 June 2017 and reversed the ‘stay put’ policy at 2.47am.

Mr Roe, who previously held several senior positions in the brigade including deputy commissioner and director of operations, took over as commissioner after Dany Cotton resigned from the post in December 2019.

Mr Roe said he responded to the comments, made in the immediate aftermath of an incident, by saying: “I hope so, I’ve just married one.”

The commissioner recalled hearing a colleague describe Somali people using an offensive term, and saying they “breed like rabbits”.

The details emerged as Andy Roe, appointed commissioner of the LFB since January 2020, was giving his first afternoon of evidence to the inquiry.

He said that after having some access difficulties, he and another firefighter got into a flat and rescued a woman.

Mr Roe said: “[The other firefighter] conducted himself with utter courage… there was no sense of any kind of different behaviour because this was someone from the Somali community – we were both white men.

“We then got back on the truck and as we were driving off he went – and I won’t use all his language – ‘those Pakistanis’, he used a vernacular term for that, which I probably wouldn’t want to repeat in this setting, ‘God they breed like rabbits’.

“I said ‘I hope so mate, I’ve just married one’. And there was a sort of tumbleweed moment.”

Grenfell survivors’ lawyers have previously called for racial discrimination to be considered as a factor in the fire.

Mr Roe said that the example “exemplifies the reality” that he does not think “race or misogyny plays any part in our response”.

The commissioner said it is “not lost on me that 85% of the people who died in that fire were Londoners from the Black or Asian or other ethnic minorities”.

“But what I saw that night was people who put themselves at the most extraordinary risk without question,” he said.

Mr Roe has launched a review of the LFB to investigate issues relating to racial and gender discrimination, which will report next year.

Mr Millett later referred to fire survival guidance (FSG) call training from January 2017, presenting an image that was included in training slides of a woman in her underwear being rescued by a topless firefighter.

Mr Roe, who said it was “highly unacceptable”, said that he had never seen the slides and that the image would not have been included if he had.

He said: “I think it demonstrates a lack of thought about our responsibilities in regard of how we portray ourselves, how we treat each other, about how we understand how we must make people feel included and valued within an organisation.

“Obviously if you’re a woman encountering this training, I would imagine you would not feel comfortable, you would not feel included, you would not feel this was a kind of picture that demonstrates any sort of regard to value or dignity.”