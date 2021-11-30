LFB commissioner describes use of racist language by firefighters

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The commissioner of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) today described hearing a colleague use racist language to describe Somali people as he was questioned about problems of discrimination within the brigade at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
The details emerged as Andy Roe, appointed commissioner of the LFB since January 2020, was giving his first afternoon of evidence to the inquiry.
The commissioner recalled hearing a colleague describe Somali people using an offensive term, and saying they “breed like rabbits”.
Mr Roe said he responded to the comments, made in the immediate aftermath of an incident, by saying: “I hope so, I’ve just married one.”
Mr Roe, who previously held several senior positions in the brigade including deputy commissioner and director of operations, took over as commissioner after Dany Cotton resigned from the post in December 2019.
He was the most senior incident commander during the Grenfell Tower fire on 14 June 2017 and reversed the ‘stay put’ policy at 2.47am.
In March Mr Roe gave an interview to The Guardian in which he said the brigade needed to face up to racism and misogyny within the organisation. He said he feared his mixed-race daughter might not be treated with “dignity and respect” at some fire stations.
Richard Millett, lead counsel to the inquiry, questioned Mr Roe about the article, asking for “concrete examples of the kinds of behaviour you yourself have seen which still persist”.
Mr Roe said that when he was a firefighter he attended a “small but challenging” fire in Kings Cross that involved the Somali community.
He said that after having some access difficulties, he and another firefighter got into a flat and rescued a woman.
Mr Roe said: “[The other firefighter] conducted himself with utter courage… there was no sense of any kind of different behaviour because this was someone from the Somali community – we were both white men.
“We then got back on the truck and as we were driving off he went – and I won’t use all his language – ‘those Pakistanis’, he used a vernacular term for that, which I probably wouldn’t want to repeat in this setting, ‘God they breed like rabbits’.
“I said ‘I hope so mate, I’ve just married one’. And there was a sort of tumbleweed moment.”
Grenfell survivors’ lawyers have previously called for racial discrimination to be considered as a factor in the fire.
Mr Roe said that the example “exemplifies the reality” that he does not think “race or misogyny plays any part in our response”.
The commissioner said it is “not lost on me that 85% of the people who died in that fire were Londoners from the Black or Asian or other ethnic minorities”.
“But what I saw that night was people who put themselves at the most extraordinary risk without question,” he said.
Mr Roe has launched a review of the LFB to investigate issues relating to racial and gender discrimination, which will report next year.
Mr Millett later referred to fire survival guidance (FSG) call training from January 2017, presenting an image that was included in training slides of a woman in her underwear being rescued by a topless firefighter.
Mr Roe, who said it was “highly unacceptable”, said that he had never seen the slides and that the image would not have been included if he had.
He said: “I think it demonstrates a lack of thought about our responsibilities in regard of how we portray ourselves, how we treat each other, about how we understand how we must make people feel included and valued within an organisation.
“Obviously if you’re a woman encountering this training, I would imagine you would not feel comfortable, you would not feel included, you would not feel this was a kind of picture that demonstrates any sort of regard to value or dignity.”
He said the image pointed to an “unthinking culture”, but Mr Millett pushed him and said it is “more than unthinking”.
“Apart from the offensive signifier of unacceptable attitudes, it belittles and trivialises fire survival guidance and how control rooms work, and so tends to undermine public safety,” Mr Millett said.
Mr Roe said he did not know if he would “extrapolate all of that” from it.
“All I know is that it is a wholly inappropriate image that I would not expect to be delivered as part of a professional training package,” Mr Roe said.
“What it speaks to in greater part to me is a lack of professional delivery of training and that is of greater concern to me.
“I think it’s a poor attempt at humour and it’s been done in an unthinking way.”
The commissioner added that he is a “south London lad” who has worked with a lot of people who did not hold “politically correct views”.
“Given the opportunity to have a conversation, or receive some good education, those people very often shifted their views and their behaviours because they were inherently decent people. But we have not given them that opportunity for many, many years,” he said.
Mr Roe launched an independent culture review into the issues in March, one month after an inquest into the death of Jaden Francois-Esprit, a trainee firefighter at Wembley fire station who committed suicide in August 2020.
His family were concerned he had been bullied because of his race.
The review is expected to take a year. Mr Roe said: “Rather than waiting for the results, we are engaged in a programme of mass education.
“As we speak, cultural awareness workshops are taking place.”
Earlier, Ron Dobson, commissioner of the LFB from 2007 to 2016, was grilled over several elements of the brigade’s response to the Lakanal House fire – including radio communication problems.
Firefighters had struggled to use radios attached to breathing apparatus to communicate during the incident, with the single channel of communication getting blocked by the volume of messages and the concrete structure of the building.
But the LFB did not alter its procedures or equipment to introduce multiple radio channels or higher-strength radios, with similar communication difficulties ultimately experienced at Grenfell.
Mr Dobson explained that the LFB had decided that using multiple channels would not work because of the potential for confusion and missing key messages and the difficulties for firefighters of tuning in to the right channel in the midst of a high-pressure incident.
He said their advice from technical specialists was that no good technological solution to the problems experienced existed.
He also said the brigade stuck with low-power “one watt” radios because of safety concerns, which suggested that higher-strength handsets might create a spark capable of igniting an explosive environment at – for example – a gas or chemical leak.
However, Mr Dobson was shown 2014 government guidance which suggested that the radios used should be “appropriate to that of the hazard to be encountered” and told that the LFB has now switched to only using the ‘one watt’ radios in circumstances where there is a particular risk of ignition.
“Do you agree that by sticking slavishly to the one-watt limitation for [breathing apparatus] crews, the LFB policies and procedures hampered safety and the effectiveness of its crews?” asked counsel to the inquiry Andrew Kinnier.
Mr Dobson said he “did not entirely” accept this – explaining that prior guidance had taken the opposite view and that the LFB was hampered from implementing the latest guidance due to the time taken up by industrial action.
The inquiry has previously heard that communications training was not rolled out because of IT issues which meant that video elements could not be played on computers at fire stations.
“The criticism that might be made of you is that in relation to communications, during your tenure as commissioner the London Fire Brigade failed to improve its equipment, policies or training in response to its experience at Lakanal,” said Mr Kinnier.
“I wouldn’t accept that criticism for the reasons I have explained over the last half an hour or so,” said Mr Dobson.
At the end of his evidence, asked if there was anything he would have done differently, he said he regretted not bridging the gap between staff members who worked on fire safety policy and operational crews.
He also said he wished he had pushed harder to outsource the operation of the control room – a policy that was under consideration up until 2012 – as he believed that would have helped to address some of the issues with implementing new training.
The inquiry continues.
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