LFB ‘complacent’ to assume large cladding fire would not happen in the UK, former commissioner accepts

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was “complacent” to assume that English Building Regulations would prevent a large cladding fire in a high-rise, despite warning ministers of the risk from non-compliant buildings, a former commissioner accepted today.
Continuing his evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry today, Ron Dobson was repeatedly challenged over why the brigade did not do more to raise risks with its front line that it was either aware of through its specialist teams or warning government about.
These warnings followed the Lakanal House fire in 2009, which killed six after fire spread through high-pressure laminate panels on the external walls of the building.
This prompted investigations within the LFB which revealed the panels did not meet basic standards and were likely to be in use on many other buildings.
Mr Dobson signed a letter to the government’s chief fire and rescue advisor, Sir Ken Knight, in December 2009, warning of this risk and recommending writing to housing providers to pass the warning on.
But the government declined to take action on the basis of this warning, even when it was followed up with further letters to Brandon Lewis, a minister in the Department for Communities and Local Government at the time, in 2012 and 2013.
“Given the government’s obvious disinclination to take any positive steps, why didn’t you communicate those risks to LFB operational personnel?” asked counsel to the inquiry Andrew Kinnier QC.
“I think our feeling was still that there was nothing in what we’d seen at Lakanal House and what prompted us to write these letters to consider the risk such that was realised at Grenfell Tower,” said Mr Dobson.
Asked why he did not think government responded more proactively to the warnings, he said: “I think this needs to be put in the context of the government’s stated objective at this time to reduce the regulation on the building industry, particularly in order to free up industry to be more effective.
“So we were very much of the view that this was affected by the government policy in terms of not increasing the regulation on industry generally and the building industry in particular.”
“Given that, and given the absence of effective action from the government, what steps did you take to ensure that operational crews were fully aware of the risks that you had identified?” asked Mr Kinnier.
Mr Dobson responded that the issues were largely relevant to the fire safety team’s investigation of existing building risk assessments and said he was “not sure that that particularly was a matter which was relevant to operational crews”.
Shown a presentation prepared by the brigade’s fire safety team in July 2016 which covered fire spread through facades in several serious cladding fires overseas, Mr Dobson agreed that taking “reassurance” that regulations in England would prevent a repeat was “fundamentally at odds” with the warnings he had given to government.
“In light of that knowledge, would you accept that it was complacent at best of the LFB to continue to assume that buildings would indeed comply with the Building Regulations?” asked Mr Kinnier.
“Yes,” replied Mr Dobson.
“Can you explain that complacency?” asked Mr Kinnier.
“The complacency was because we expected the regulations to still be effective,” he said. “The fires that we had seen largely had been relatively small breaches of the Building Regulations and at, that point, they had not resulted in large loss of life.”
The inquiry is investigating why incident commanders and call handlers in particular were unprepared for the rapid spread of smoke and fire at Grenfell Tower and failed to alter stay-put advice for more than an hour and a half.
Previous witnesses have described how training supposed to take effect after the Lakanal House fire was delayed and watered down due to resource issues, IT problems and the “sluggish” progress of a privatised training operation.
The LFB also helped write post-Lakanal national guidance which was supposed to address the issue of reversing stay put. However, the primary author of that guidance for the LFB told the inquiry he was not aware of the risks associated with cladding.
Asked if this represented a “failure to transfer the fire safety department’s knowledge”, Mr Dobson agreed.
Mr Dobson was also asked about other failures covered with previous witnesses, such as the fact that only 1,700 of 6,900 tall residential buildings in London had a risk assessment recorded on the brigade’s internal database.
“If we accept those figures as correct, do you accept that there was a failure during your leadership adequately to gather and to prioritise pre-planning information in relation to high-rise residential buildings?” asked Mr Kinnier.
“On the basis of those figures, yes,” replied Mr Dobson.
He also accepted that reductions in inspecting officers were made due to the need to “increasingly look for savings every year”.
“The fire authority was very clear they did not want to reduce the number of operational staff, so savings had to be made in other areas,” he said.
“Each year we asked heads of service to come forward with their recommendations or proposals for savings in their areas. And there were some departments that were more forthcoming than others.”
The inquiry continues.
Additional reporting by Grainne Cuffe
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