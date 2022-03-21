LFB completes majority of Grenfell Inquiry recommendations

Of the 29 recommendations directed at the LFB, 26 are now complete or are due to complete at the end of this month.

In contrast, the government is yet to complete a single recommendation made to it following the first phase of the inquiry, the mayor’s office said.

The final report from the first phase of the Grenfell Inquiry was published in October 2019.

It included various recommendations for the LFB aimed at improving issues with training, policies and equipment.

The mayor’s office said “significant changes” had been introduced at the brigade since the 2017 fire, including the roll-out of an extensive training programme and the introduction of new equipment such as 32-metre and 64-metre ladders.

The remaining recommendations yet to be implemented by the LFB include the electronic storage of building plans, which is expected to be done by March 2025, and the investigation of steps to allow the different emergency services to read each other’s messages, which is yet to receive an implementation date.