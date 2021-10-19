LFB did not place anyone in charge of water supply at Grenfell until it was ‘too late’, says expert

Water pressure is set to become a major feature of the second phase of the inquiry, with another expert claiming the brigade could have sent water to the top of the building if its equipment was used correctly.

This may not have extinguished the fire, but could have slowed its spread – giving those trapped in flats more time to escape or be rescued.

Today at the inquiry, Steve McGuirk, a former president of the Chief Fire Officers Association who has led fire services including Cheshire, South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, said the brigade failed to appoint an officer as ‘bulk media advisor’ on the night who would focus on the provision of water supply.

This role was briefly filled by one firefighter at around 2am, but after he changed roles, no one was requested to take up this position until 6am and an officer was not in place until 7.30am.

This was around six and a half hours into the incident and Mr McGuirk said it was “too late” to have any impact on the outcome of the fire, which by this point had begun to “burn itself out”.