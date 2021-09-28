LFB missed deadline to implement Lakanal recommendations and failed to tell coroner, inquiry hears

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The London Fire Brigade (LFB) missed a deadline to implement recommendations arising from the Lakanal House fire inquest and failed to tell the coroner, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry has heard.
Gary Reason, former director of operational resilience and training at the LFB, was asked about a report he wrote in July 2014 while giving evidence to the inquiry today.
The report had been prepared for a meeting of the London Fire and Emergency Planning Authority (LFEPA) strategy committee to discuss the work of the Lakanal House Working Group.
This working group had been established a year earlier to help review the brigade’s progress in implementing its action plan following the 2009 Lakanal House fire, in which six residents died, including by issuing recommendations to the LFIPA strategy committee.
Following a lengthy inquest into the Lakanal House deaths, coroner Frances Kirkham issued the brigade with a letter in March 2013 containing recommendations aimed at preventing future fatalities – known as a Rule 43 letter.
Among her recommendations was a call to introduce training for incident commanders on seven different areas to “enhance their performance”.
By the time of the July 2014 LFEPA strategy committee meeting, this training had not yet been implemented – and was not completely rolled out until 2016, the inquiry heard.
The inquiry heard last week that some of this new training was still being piloted and scoped out at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire.
But the report Mr Reason helped to write did not mention this fact despite recommending that it be “agreed as the formal conclusion of the work of the Lakanal House Working Group”.
Inquiry lead counsel Richard Millett QC suggested that Mr Reason had given the committee the impression “that the work of the Lakanal House Working Group was done when it wasn’t” and asked why he had not explained that work to implement the Rule 43 incident command recommendations had not yet completed.
Mr Reason said that “it wasn’t an intention not to include any information deliberately to mislead members, I’d certainly refute that”.
He agreed with Mr Millett that the Lakanal House Working Group being closed down meant LFEPA “no longer exercised any scrutiny over the LFB’s progress against the coroner’s seven incident command recommendations”.
He also confirmed that “the formal structure of reporting to up to the Strategy Committee was essentially terminated before the rule 43 recommendations in relation to incident command had been fully carried into effect”.
Mr Millett asked if Mr Reason or anyone else ever sought “to update the coroner to explain that as of December 2013 and onwards, the deadline hadn’t been met and the changes to training had not yet been carried into effect”.
In response, Mr Reason said: “No, I didn’t… it never occurred to me to update the coroner, we’d responded obviously with the original response, and to be honest I didn’t know if there was even a process to update coroners at some future date.”
He also admitted to having “concern” about how long training was taking to implement.
Throughout the day, the inquiry sifted through evidence which built up a picture of the painstaking process of the LFB implementing its post-Lakanal programmes, with training contractor Babcock at times “struggling”.
The eventual incident commander training package, which Mr Reason said he did not see having left the brigade in 2015, failed to train firefighters on “the extent of the risk posed by external fire spread and poor compartmentation”, the inquiry heard.
Mr Reason agreed with Mr Millett that it did not therefore “in substance meet the coroner’s seven incident command recommendations”.
The inquiry’s phase one report concluded that the first incident commanders at the Grenfell Tower fire “were faced with a situation for which they had not been properly prepared”.
The inquiry continues.
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