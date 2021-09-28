LFB missed deadline to implement Lakanal recommendations and failed to tell coroner, inquiry hears

Gary Reason, former director of operational resilience and training at the LFB, was asked about a report he wrote in July 2014 while giving evidence to the inquiry today.

The report had been prepared for a meeting of the London Fire and Emergency Planning Authority (LFEPA) strategy committee to discuss the work of the Lakanal House Working Group.

This working group had been established a year earlier to help review the brigade’s progress in implementing its action plan following the 2009 Lakanal House fire, in which six residents died, including by issuing recommendations to the LFIPA strategy committee.

Following a lengthy inquest into the Lakanal House deaths, coroner Frances Kirkham issued the brigade with a letter in March 2013 containing recommendations aimed at preventing future fatalities – known as a Rule 43 letter.

Among her recommendations was a call to introduce training for incident commanders on seven different areas to “enhance their performance”.

By the time of the July 2014 LFEPA strategy committee meeting, this training had not yet been implemented – and was not completely rolled out until 2016, the inquiry heard.

The inquiry heard last week that some of this new training was still being piloted and scoped out at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire.