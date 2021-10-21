LFB ‘not capable of delivering service society expects’ and requires ‘drastic culture change’, says expert

“For the London Fire Brigade to deliver the level of service expected by society when operating in respect to complex modern infrastructure, it requires a deep transformation that involves not only improvement of skills and professional attributes but also requires a drastic change of culture.

“At the core of this change of culture is transforming the value structure of the organisation to introduce respect and value for technical knowledge.

“Currently, the culture of the London Fire Brigade exhibits, at all levels, a total disregard for technical competency and the understanding of building performance.”

Earlier in his evidence, Professor Torero criticised the justification of reliance on the stay put strategy based on statistics which showed just 22 of 8,000 high-rise fires required the evacuation of more than five residents.

This statistic covers the 2009/10 financial year and was included in government-endorsed guidance published in 2011, which advocated strong reliance on stay put and called other strategies “unduly pessimistic”.

But Professor Torero said today that this reliance on stay put demonstrated “incompetence at all levels” – up to and including those who wrote guidance and policy.

“The reality is a risk is always defined by the probability multiplied by the consequence,” he said. “And this is one of those cases where if that component failed [the compartmentation of a building] then the consequences are massive, and you cannot ignore the potential of the consequences even if the probability is small.”

He said that looking only at instances where an evacuation was carried out meant no account was taken of “near misses”.

“Because we’re not collecting the near misses, then we’re missing all these cases where we had all the alarm bells… that were telling us that we were going in a certain direction,” he said.

He added: “What was missed is the consideration that building fabric was changing… making that assumption not necessarily correct.”

Professor Torero’s evidence concludes the section of the inquiry focusing on the London Fire Brigade.

Next week the Grenfell Tower Inquiry will hear closing statements covering the evidence on the management of the tower in the years before the fire. It will then move on to the role of central government.

This module will be split into four parts: fire services, testing and certification of products, fire risk assessments and the role of central government generally.

Update: at 6pm on 25.10.2021

This story was updated to say that Module Six will be split into four parts, not two as originally stated