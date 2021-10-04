LFB officer feared pre-Grenfell cladding warning would ‘let the cat out of the bag’ about extent of dangerous systems

Mr Daly said he could “never have envisaged” the extent of the issue, but repeated that it “wouldn’t be isolated”.

“In any regard, it would be an expensive process regardless of the number of buildings,” he said.

“Is that why the response to the Shepherd’s Court incident could be the, as it were, cat out of the bag?” asked Mr Millett.

“I think London Fire Brigade is largely a respected organisation,” said Mr Daly. “And if there [were] unfounded concerns raised without the evidence to support it, that could cause distress for residents living in these types of buildings [and] it could trigger a disproportionate response from building owner.”

In the event, the brigade only wrote to local authorities in April, warning them very specifically of the evidence of fire spread in panels beneath windows at Shepherd’s Court and advising them to assess this issue in their fire risk assessments.

Mr Millett asked why the letter did not warn of issues with combustible materials more generally – such as cladding systems. “Would it be right to characterise the warning in this letter as narrow, focused and incremental and based entirely and solely on what you can currently observe from the Shepherd’s Court fire?” asked Mr Millett.

Mr Daly said the LFB was hoping to get a “focused and targeted awareness” which could then “provide us with evidence to take issues further”.

The LFB letter to local authorities was released around the same time as Inside Housing obtained and published the report into the blaze and correspondence between the LFB and Hammersmith and Fulham under Freedom of Information laws.

This issue was not discussed in Mr Daly’s cross-examination.

Mr Daly was also asked why he had not considered sending “an internal message to all officers who might be incident commanders that they should not expect that external cladding systems would always comply” with building regulations.

He explained that crews at Shepherd’s Court had “acted in a way that we would have expected” and the operation had been a success.

Mr Daly was followed by Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, the current chief fire officer at West Sussex Fire and Rescue and previously head of development at the LFB in 2015.