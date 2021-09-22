LFB only logged 4% of incidents on improvement database amid fear system was ‘punitive’, inquiry hears

London Fire Brigade teams logged only 4% of the incidents they attended on a database used for learning from mistakes amid fears from firefighters that the reports were “punitive”, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard today #ukhousing

But a report from September 2014 showed that of 47,105 incidents attended by the LFB, reports were filed for just 1,679 – meaning 96% had not been recorded.

A key source of data for this work was a database of reports, which were filled in by crews in the aftermath of an incident. Ms Dexter described these reports as a “post-mortem” which recorded “a range of observations both good and bad”.

The ODCB was a senior committee set up to review the LFB’s performance, and announce new training packages through newsletters circulated to fire stations as a result.

Rita Dexter, a former deputy commissioner at the LFB, was grilled about her role in the years before the fire and in particular her time chairing the brigade’s Operational Directorates Co-ordination Board (ODCB).

There was not an obligation to report all incidents but instead for “exceptions”, where for example the performance of an individual or a piece of equipment fell below the required standard.

Ms Dexter said the 47,000 headline number of incidents risked creating “the wrong impression” because “overwhelmingly incidents attended result in not very much action”.

“This will include incidents where [fire engines] arrived and immediately returned, for example, because the incident was over, but it’s still an incident in fire brigade recording terms,” she said.

However, she added that take-up of the system “certainly was poor initially” and while it got better was “not to the level we would want”.

She said staff were apparently afraid a record of their mistakes would be seen as punitive, and firefighters feared they would “get in trouble if they reported fault or failure”. Ms Dexter said this was the “common understanding of why take-up was low” within the LFB.

Comments about individual firefighters recorded on the database were emailed to their seniors and automatically included on their personal development plan.

She said the board had tried to resolve this through reports in the station newsletter, Operation News. “We did our best to reflect back that it was genuinely intended to be an improvement tool. But clearly, there was still some reluctance to engage with it,” she said.

“Do you agree that such a limited take-up of the [database], where it wasn’t mandatory, was a significant limitation on its efficacy as a reporting tool?” asked Richard Millett QC, lead counsel to the inquiry.

Ms Dexter said the 4% figure was “creating a deceiving picture” and the job of the tool was “capturing the most important information”.

“Did nobody at ODCB level ever look at these statistics and ask the question, whether 4% is good and representative, or bad and unrepresentative?” Mr Millett asked.

“I guess that could have been done, Mr Millett,” she replied. “I don’t think I ever asked anybody to do it, but my suspicion is it would have been a quick dead end.”

Ms Dexter, who joined the brigade in 2001 following senior roles in local government and became the first non-operational staff member to be promoted to the role of deputy commissioner, was also asked several questions about the confusing structure of the LFB’s many committees, sub-committees and acronyms.

“People watching might wonder why the LFB got itself into a position where it had a sort of juggernaut-like grand structure of nomenclature and initials, which is quite difficult to penetrate from the outside,” said Mr Millett.

“My question is: did it ever occur to you that the structure within which you were working was clunky and difficult to manage, where lines of communication didn’t work very well and you got enmeshed in it all?”

“No,” she replied. “London Fire Brigade is a complicated organisation, often necessarily so, possibly sometimes unnecessarily so. But many people in London Fire Brigade are doing difficult, intricate things... If I came across things that were ridiculously complicated I would have changed them.”

The inquiry also saw a “peer report” today from 2015, prepared by the Chief Fire Officers Association and the Local Government Association, which described the training offered by the LFB as “sheep dip”.

The inquiry heard yesterday that new training packages requested by the coroner investigating the fatal 2009 high-rise fire in Lakanal House, south London, were still being piloted and scoped out at the time of the Grenfell Tower blaze.

This follows its conclusion in its first phase that training did not adequately prepare the incident commanders who took control of the Grenfell fire for an incident of that magnitude.