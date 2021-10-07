LFB training ‘contributed to lack of preparedness’ for rapid fire spread despite Lakanal warning, inquiry hears

The coroner who investigated six deaths in the Lakanal House fire in south London in 2009 recommended in 2013 that the brigade update training for incident commanders to ensure they could “anticipate that a fire might behave in a manner inconsistent with the compartmentation principle”.

The “compartmentation principle” is the theory that buildings should hold a fire within a flat, or compartment, for long enough for it to be extinguished. This means the fire can be tackled without a general evacuation of the building.

The coroner ordered this change to training after this failed seriously at Lakanal and surprised crews, with the six residents killed all trapped by smoke and flame in flats other than where the fire had started, having previously been advised to ‘stay put’.

On 3 March 2014, the brigade recorded this recommendation as closed.

But a year later, a report was submitted to the brigade’s senior Operational Directorates Co-ordination Board (ODCB) recommending new training for tackling fires in highly insulated buildings.

“Rapid fire growth is becoming an increasingly common feature in highly insulated buildings. Studies have shown firefighters are often unprepared for such rapid fire growth and as a result have often not used effective firefighting tactics,” it said.

“Compartment fire behaviour training in simulator units has contributed to this lack of preparedness in that the fire in these units rarely extends beyond the compartment of origin.”