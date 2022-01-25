L&G Affordable Homes appoints new finance director

Chris Hewitt, former finance director at for-profit Heylo Housing, has been appointed to lead the development of L&G Affordable Homes’ corporate structure as the business continues to scale and build out its different funding streams.

In addition to his position at Heylo, Mr Hewitt has held a number of roles in asset management, investments and structured finance, including investor relations direct at Target Fund Managers and associate direct of fund investments at Bank of Scotland.

Since launching three years ago, L&G Affordable Homes has grown to a team of more than 100 employees.