L&G Affordable Homes appoints new finance director

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A for-profit housing association backed by Legal & General (L&G) has appointed a new finance director as part of its next stage of growth.
Chris Hewitt, former finance director at for-profit Heylo Housing, has been appointed to lead the development of L&G Affordable Homes’ corporate structure as the business continues to scale and build out its different funding streams.
In addition to his position at Heylo, Mr Hewitt has held a number of roles in asset management, investments and structured finance, including investor relations direct at Target Fund Managers and associate direct of fund investments at Bank of Scotland.
Since launching three years ago, L&G Affordable Homes has grown to a team of more than 100 employees.
It currently has more than 7,000 homes in its development programme, which is made up of a mix of social and affordable rent and shared ownership.
Ben Denton, chief executive of L&G Affordable Homes, said Mr Hewitt’s appointment “will support the continued growth of the business and demonstrates our commitment to deploying institutional capital at scale into this sector, to deliver the volumes of affordable housing which society desperately needs.”
Mr Hewitt said he was “pleased to be joining L&G Affordable Homes at this exciting time in their growth”, adding that “there are tremendous opportunities for LGAH to scale in the years ahead”.
As a strategic partner of Homes England, the for-profit will receive £125.5m in grant funding over the next five years to deliver 2,121 homes.
L&G Affordable Homes is one of several for-profit associations backed by major institutional investors that have entered the sector in the past few years, with investors such as Blackstone and M&G also being attracted to the stable returns the sector can provide.
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