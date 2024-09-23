L&G agrees £350m partnership with UK and Dutch pension providers to build rental homes

“The government’s landmark pensions review seeks to unlock billions of pounds of investment in the UK economy and drive pension capital into long-term growth assets to make every part of Britain better off,” Ms Reynolds added.

Emma Reynolds, minister for pensions, said the news highlighted “the opportunities for our pensions sector to contribute to our communities and grow the economy”.

The partners said they expect to invest up to £1bn in the build-to-rent portfolio over the coming years.

The partnership builds on L&G and PGGM’s existing joint venture, Access Development Partnership (ADP), which was launched in 2016 to increase the delivery of rental homes and “drive stable returns for institutional investors”.

Nest’s involvement marks the second phase of ADP. Locations have been lined up on brownfield sites in city centres and all new rental schemes will target net zero in operation by 2030, the organisations said.

L&G will work with local authorities on the provision of affordable housing.

“It is important to L&G and Nest that this housing is integrated into the development and has access to the full facilities of the site,” it said.

Once the homes have been built, L&G’s asset management division will manage the properties.

Elizabeth Fernando, chief investment officer at Nest, said: “We can see there’s a critical shortage of housing supply, coupled with increasing demand for high-quality rental homes.

“By building more properties, we can extend to our members a great investment opportunity while helping to meet this demand and bolster the rental market.”