L&G and Bristol Council launch new scheme with 185 energy-efficient homes

The new homes have been designed to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating of (EPC) A, which are over 60% cheaper to run than ordinary homes. The new properties will also feature solar panels and air-source heat pumps.

According to L&G, the energy-efficiency measures mean residents at the scheme could save up to £1,788 per year in their energy bills.

The modular homes were manufactured at L&G’s factory in Selby before being transported to the Bristol site.

The new scheme will also include cycle paths and walking routes.