L&G and Bristol Council launch new scheme with 185 energy-efficient homes

Legal & General (L&G) Modular Homes and Bristol City Council have launched a new housing development, which includes 185 energy-efficient homes.
The new homes have been designed to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating of (EPC) A, which are over 60% cheaper to run than ordinary homes. The new properties will also feature solar panels and air-source heat pumps.
According to L&G, the energy-efficiency measures mean residents at the scheme could save up to £1,788 per year in their energy bills.
The modular homes were manufactured at L&G’s factory in Selby before being transported to the Bristol site.
The new scheme will also include cycle paths and walking routes.
Commenting on the new homes, Sir Nigel Wilson, chief executive of L&G, said: “Across the UK, we need a housebuilding revolution so that homes can be produced sustainably and at a speed which meets local needs.
“Modular construction is that revolution – helping to accelerate the creation and delivery of high-quality, affordable, energy-efficient housing.
“This modular neighbourhood in Bonnington is an exemplar of the future of housebuilding – supporting Bristol residents to save thousands of pounds a year in energy bills, while making a positive impact on both housing creation and the transition towards a low-carbon economy.”
Just over half of the new homes (51%) will be classed as affordable housing, a mixture of social rent and shared ownership, with the remainder being available for purchase.
Ninety-three of the homes will be delivered in partnership with social housing and care provider GreenSquareAccord. Of those 93 homes, 55 are earmarked for social rent and another 38 for shared ownership.
The scheme at Bonnington Walk was built in partnership between Bristol Council and L&G.
The financial giant also signed an agreement to regenerate the £240m Temple Quarter in central Bristol, as well as work towards delivering the mayor of Bristol’s target of 2,000 new homes per year.
Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said: “We face the double issue of needing to build affordable housing for people in the city, while also doing what we can to tackle the climate emergency.
“For this reason, I am delighted to visit this new development, which combines affordability with sustainability. And with the current cost of living crisis, it is vital to be building houses that are cheaper to heat and saving people money on their energy bills.”
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