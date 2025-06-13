You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Legal & General (L&G) has announced a £450m strategic partnership with a house builder to regenerate the centre of Coventry.
The Hill Group will partner with the institutional investor to deliver affordable homes in the first phase of the landmark City Centre South development in Coventry.
Under the deal, L&G will acquire 200 affordable homes being delivered by Hill in the first phase of the regeneration, 145 for social rent and 55 for shared ownership.
The affordable element of the scheme is part of the strategic vision of Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority, which has provided significant investment to unlock the scheme.
Jim O’Boyle, cabinet member for jobs, regeneration and climate change at Coventry City Council, said: “This agreement is a significant and important step in bringing forward the type of housing that local people need.
“I’m particularly pleased to see affordable and social homes being placed right at the heart of the development, with some being delivered as part of the very first phase. It shows a real commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive community in the city centre.”
Phase one of the £450m regeneration will deliver 991 new homes, 8,000 sq m of commercial space and 17,000 sq m of new public open space, transforming this site in the heart of the city.
Andy Hill, group chief executive of Hill, said: “We are delighted to be working with L&G for the first time on the delivery of affordable homes.
“Their commitment to high-quality, long-term investment in communities aligns closely with our own values. From the beginning, we set out to make City Centre South a new benchmark for inclusive regeneration, and this partnership ensures that the very first homes delivered will be genuinely affordable and visibly central to the life at the new development.”
This deal marks the first time Hill and L&G have worked together on a major residential development. The scheme also includes rooftop green spaces, solar panels, district heating and active travel links to reduce environmental impact and promote healthy lifestyles.
Construction on phase one is expected to begin later this year, with the first affordable homes being completed towards the end of 2027.
Ben Denton, chief executive of L&G’s affordable homes division, said: “We are dedicated to addressing the UK’s pressing housing crisis.
“We’re uniquely positioned to deploy significant institutional capital to deliver safe, secure and affordable homes where they’re most needed, all while ensuring an excellent customer experience.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories