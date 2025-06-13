The Hill Group will partner with the institutional investor to deliver affordable homes in the first phase of the landmark City Centre South development in Coventry.

Under the deal, L&G will acquire 200 affordable homes being delivered by Hill in the first phase of the regeneration, 145 for social rent and 55 for shared ownership.

The affordable element of the scheme is part of the strategic vision of Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority, which has provided significant investment to unlock the scheme.