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Legal & General (L&G) Capital and Octopus Energy have invested £70m in a British heat pump business.
The investment aims to scale up The Kensa Group, which manufactures and installs ground source heat pumps, to install 50,000 pumps a year by 2030.
L&G said the funding for the Cornwall-based business would draw down costs of heat pumps and create 7,000 jobs in the UK by 2030.
Subject to regulatory approval, the investment is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2023.
The UK is targeting 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028 as part of its net zero ambitions. Ground source heat pumps harness heat in the earth to produce around four units of clean heat for each unit of electricity they consume, making them more efficient than gas boilers.
As part of the deal, Kensa will provide finance to offer house builders, housing associations and non-domestic customers heat pumps at a lower cost.
John Bromley, managing director of clean energy at Legal & General Capital, said: “Legal & General Capital first partnered with Kensa in April 2020 with the shared aim of scaling up the deployment of ground source heat pumps in the UK through their long-term solution that is highly efficient and reliable.
“Since our initial investment, they have grown quickly, opening a new factory and delivering some prestigious new build and retrofit installations across the UK. We are delighted to make our third significant investment in Kensa together with Octopus Energy.”
Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Backing Kensa will help rapidly expand Britain’s fast-growing ground source heat pump economy. This is a huge milestone for our exciting new energy transition fund.”
Matthew Trewhella, chief executive of The Kensa Group, said: “This is a monumental moment for ground source heat pumps. This investment will help unlock Kensa’s vision of a mass transition to low-carbon heating by replacing the gas grid with its 21st century equivalent – an ambient temperature heat network.
“Our approach harnesses the power of investment capital funding infrastructure, reduces the strain on our electricity grid and enables a just transition – keeping heating costs low and addressing fuel poverty simultaneously with climate change mitigation.”
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