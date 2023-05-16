The investment aims to scale up The Kensa Group, which manufactures and installs ground source heat pumps, to install 50,000 pumps a year by 2030.

L&G said the funding for the Cornwall-based business would draw down costs of heat pumps and create 7,000 jobs in the UK by 2030.

Subject to regulatory approval, the investment is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2023.

The UK is targeting 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028 as part of its net zero ambitions. Ground source heat pumps harness heat in the earth to produce around four units of clean heat for each unit of electricity they consume, making them more efficient than gas boilers.